Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Subsidiary Acquires CBD Product Distribution Infrastructure Assets jumps distribution approximately 500%

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), the exclusive worldwide distributor of MiteXstream biopesticide and manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products ("Grizzly Creek"), announces its subsidiary has acquired distribution infrastructure assets for approximately 200 locations. The all-cash asset transaction expands distribution of Grizzly Creek CBD products, including, but not limited to, gummies, oils, topicals and pet treats, across heavily touristed Western Montana, from 50 locations to approximately 250 new locations.

Fabian G. Deneault, CEO of Digital Development stated, "We see this as an inflection point as we are now capable of generating meaningful revenues from our high-margin, high-quality line of CBD products. We anticipate that the acquired distribution infrastructure will begin to yield positive results at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021."

About Digital Development Partners, Inc. ("DGDM")

DGDM manufactures and distributes CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. Subsidiary Black Bird Potentials is the exclusive worldwide distributor for MiteXstream, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. For more information please visit:

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

