Baltimore Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, today announced its newest partnership with former ATP No.2 ranked tennis player and Olympic silver medalist, Tommy Haas, who has been brought on as the Chief Ambassador to lead strategic direction in expanding the Company's existing ambassador program. Currently, Slinger's brand ambassador program comprises top talent such as Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles tennis players of all time, as well as world-renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. In his new role, Haas will use his professional network to onboard additional high-level ambassadors to promote and drive sales for Slinger Bag's portable and affordable tennis ball launcher.

Seasoned champion Tommy Haas brings with him talent, expertise and leadership that will help Slinger continue to grow. Haas, a product of the Bollettieri Academy in Bradenton, FL broke into the tennis scene in 1996 at 18 years old, gaining widespread recognition after winning his first ATP title 1999. He won over 15 career titles in singles during his 22 year career span, including a Masters tournament and a silver medal from the 2000 Summer Olympics. Now, Haas has joined Slinger to support their objective of reaching their core target consumers - the avid players.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative young and already successful company that is making a difference in the tennis practice market," said Tommy Haas. "The Slinger Bag is revolutionary in its design, allowing players to no longer have to rely on finding a hitting mate. It sets up in seconds and you can stay on the court with it for hours on one charge. I have personally been training with the Slinger Bag and found it to be an essential piece of my overall training routine. I hope to share the benefits of Slinger's portable and affordable bag with all tennis enthusiasts out there who are looking to better their performance."

"Slinger and Tommy share the same interest in making sure all tennis athletes have access to simple yet effective gear that will help them hit balls more often and, in doing so, improve their game, so it was an easy decision for us to welcome Tommy on as our Chief Ambassador," said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. "Tommy is one of the most popular players ever on the Tour and is also highly regarded as the Tournament Director of Indian Wells. Tommy will lead the charge to identify a tightly knit group of global brand ambassadors to join with him, Mike, Bob and Nick to spread the Slinger brand message through clinics, events and appearances as well as across the core social media platforms. Considering everyone across the globe is practicing social distancing, it is important to get Slinger Bag available to players to facilitate COVID-secure practice." Ballardie concluded, "Tommy is one of the most talented and dedicated athletes in the sport. His drive to be successful in everything he does coupled with his lifelong dedication to tennis is a winning combination for Slinger Bag. Bringing Tommy onboard will expand our reach to our key consumers, and drive adoption of our game changing product across the globe."

