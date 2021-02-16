Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary BioMark Diagnostic Solutions Inc. has entered into a collaborative research and development agreement with Phytronix Technologies Inc. ("Phytronix") to advance the development of BioMark's early lung cancer screening applications using Phytronix-proprietary Laser Diode Thermal Desorption (LDTD) technology. While BioMark Diagnostic Solutions is preparing to offer lab services and metabolomics capabilities in Quebec City to accelerate commercialization of its assays, the Quebec-based Phytronix will bring its experience in high-throughput analysis, automated sample preparation and assay development to this collaboration.

"BioMark and Phytronix have been working on developing internal standards for BioMark's acetyl-amantadine assay. The group intends to widen the scope of the partnership to include the development of an ultra high-throughput technique, using the LDTD-based Luxon-MS/MS system, for lung cancer screening applications and establish new standards to further increase the sensitivity of the assay," says BioMark CEO Rashid Bux. "Ultimately, the increased sensitivity can help determine better sub-types of lung cancer as well as increasing the robustness and the speed of the assay. As the sole maker of this mass-spectrometry-based instrumentation in Canada, Phytronix will assist with sourcing the Luxon Ion Source®-system along with automated sample preparation."

Thanks to the expertise it has developed for more than 20 years, Phytronix will support BioMark's team in setting up a state-of-the art clinical lab services in Quebec City and perform technical training on the Luxon-MS/MS system. Phytronix's technical capabilities in instrumentation, support, and service are an important part of the clinical laboratory infrastructure BioMark Diagnostic Solutions is building in Quebec City. Both companies intend to demonstrate the uniqueness of the technology by showcasing it later in 2021, through a sponsored research program.

"In addition, Phytronix's installed base within CLIA-certified labs in the U.S. could be an important driver for the adoption of BioMark's early lung cancer screening assay across North America and other global markets. We are delighted to collaborate with Phytronix's excellent team and their leading-edge technology platform," Mr. Bux added.

About Phytronix Technologies Inc.

Phytronix Technologies Inc. is a privately-owned company based in Québec City, Canada, and was founded in 2000. Phytronix invented and patented the Laser Diode Thermal Desorption (LDTD) technology for mass spectrometry. The company introduced the Luxon Ion Source®, which is the second-generation apparatus based on the patented-LDTD® technology and currently the fastest technology for mass spectrometry. This innovative technology enables ultra-high-speed analysis in less than 4 seconds per sample. The company will provide the optimized internal standards that are necessary for use in clinical settings, along with technical expertise required with high-throughput mass spectrometry.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor, and assess treatment for cancer early and cost-effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

