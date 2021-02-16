Industry Leading Certification Program Continues to Address the Global Demand for Qualified Cloud Networking Professionals

Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced it has reached yet another significant milestone with its Aviatrix Certified Engineers (ACE) Program, while also launching a new multi-cloud network operations curriculum that builds on the basic cloud networking knowledge required to achieve ACE Multi-Cloud Networking Associate certification. The designation ACE Multi-Cloud Network Operations validates a cloud networking professional's ability to successfully operate and manage multi-cloud networking and security services that support their organization's needs. This course also introduces CI/CD and Infrastructure-as-a-Code (IaC) concepts, as more innovative solutions for operating cloud networking and security. Automation tools such as Terraform and the Aviatrix multi-cloud Terraform provider help operations an DevOps teams work closely together to deploy a repeatable and auditable infrastructure, leveraging a single CI/CCD pipeline.

With over 10,000 ACEs representing more than 2,500 companies, in over 110 countries worldwide, the Aviatrix ACE Program is the leading and most recognized multi-cloud networking technical certification. Specifically, this training program has helped cloud networking professionals and their companies close the skills gap, learn basic cloud service provider (CSP) constructs and how to add value by learning best practices for multi-cloud network architectures.

"Cloud networking is important but is also very complex. The Aviatrix ACE Program allows me to better understand the designs and limitations of all major cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, etc.,). This valuable education also helps architects and engineers design and build enterprise-class cloud networking solutions that meet enterprise-class security, performance, and compliance requirements. I strongly recommend this program to anyone interested in learning more about Hybrid or Multi-Cloud networking," exclaimed Walter Lee, Sr. Software Engineer, at a leading global financial services company.

The ACE Program helps prepare an organization's technical staff to lead and accelerate their transformation to cloud. The program is the first multi-cloud networking and security certification available to cloud practitioners, DevOps, networking staff, and security professionals. The ACE certification is designed for individuals who understand basic networking concepts and prepares engineers and operations staff with knowledge on (1) native cloud networking constructs in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and (2) multi-cloud design patterns and concepts and (3) proficiency to plan and provision multi-cloud network use cases and architecture using the Aviatrix cloud network platform.

"The industry demand for the ACE Program over the past 12 months continues to exceed our expectations," said Nauman Mustafa, Vice President Solutions Engineering, at Aviatrix. "With ACE, we provide the required training cloud networking professionals need to fully understand public-cloud networking constructs, service provider capabilities, different multi-cloud architectural design patterns, and how to apply this knowledge to their specific environment. Furthermore, our newly launched multi-cloud network operations course will enable the ACEs to successfully run, operate and efficiently manage their business-critical workloads in the cloud. They will also gain greater visibility, observability, and monitoring capabilities that go well beyond the basic operations and troubleshooting tools they get from their CSPs."

To learn more about the ACE program, including the schedule for self-paced and instructor-led courses, course curriculum and other details, visit https://aviatrix.com/ace/. Or email us at ace@aviatrix.com to request more information.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers advanced networking, security and operational visibility and control required by enterprises, with the simplicity, automation, and agility of cloud. More than 500 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at aviatrix.com.

