Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung - Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
16.02.21
08:00 Uhr
167,60 Euro
+0,12
+0,07 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,24170,2215:11
169,20169,9815:11
PR Newswire
16.02.2021 | 15:04
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-K

Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-K

PR Newswire

London, February 16

HONEYWELL SUBMITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., February 16, 2021 -- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON, LSE: HON) ("Honeywell") has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-K will be available for viewing shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420781/Honeywell_Logo.jpg

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-K is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SECFilings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations
Nina KraussMark Bendza
(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200
Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

HONEYWELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.