Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Bioprocessing Inc. Launches New Fiber Optic Sensing Kit

All-in-one Sensing System Poised to Unlock Bioprocessing "Black Box"

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI), a subsidiary of publicly-owned Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), announced today the launch of its Intelligent, Dynamic (ID) Fiber Optic Kit. The ID·Fiber Optic Kit is an all-in-one pH and dissolved oxygen sensing solution that delivers real-time, non-invasive, and highly adaptable data from the smallest cell culture systems.

"Our ID·Fiber Optic Kit is an exciting addition to our suite of products and marks an important milestone for SBI and the advancement of bioprocessing. By adding new form factors like our fiber optic sensing technology, we make it easier for scientists to unlock the bioprocessing 'Black Box'. The easier we make it for the industry to wring inefficiencies out of the drug development process, the faster biotech companies can reduce cost of goods sold, improve speed to market of new therapies, and improve patient safety. SBI's next steps are to expand our analyte sensing platform, add instrumented culture vessels, and tie it all together with powerful data analytics tools in the near future. The best is yet to come," stated John Moore, SBI's President.

SBI's ID·Fiber Optic Kit provides bioprocessing engineers with novel cell culture sensing opportunities and is the first cell monitoring product able to accurately sense culture conditions within organ-on-a-chip devices. This new product leverages the existing reader design of the ID·Developer's Kit that is placed underneath culture vessels by allowing customers to position the LED source where they want to read the sensors.

The ID·Fiber Optic Kit contains a fiber optic reader, fiber optic cables, a converter, and software, and can be customized by selecting several different sensor accessories, including ID·Fiber Optic Probes, ID·External Star Adaptors, and ID·Flow Through Cells.

"Our new product development is focused on monitoring and controlling cell culture conditions in a simple and affordable manner for cell and tissue researchers so that they can do the important work that continues to push the barriers of science. We believe all kinds of incredible new insights are going to emerge that can increase drug development success rates, reduce biomanufacturing costs, and deliver more life-changing therapies to patients across the globe," added Moore.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

SBI is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art instruments, strategies, and technologies to expedite the production of viable cells and therapies with a streamlined process and product consistency. SBI's mission is to develop sensor technologies and instruments that make cell culture and bioprocessing work easier, experiments more reproducible, and culture conditions better suited to meet experimental objectives.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems and methods. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies.

