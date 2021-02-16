Creating New Futures Through Technology - Winnebago County Implements GTL Tablets to Expand Inmate Programming

Tablet applications focus on mental health, substance abuse, education, and reentry-all of which are vital to ensuring successful outcomes for individuals upon release

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that new technology solutions have been implemented at Winnebago County Jail in Rockford, Illinois. With an increased focus on inmate programming, the facility hopes to reduce recidivism and boost successful outcomes among returning citizens in its community.

"An investment in inmate programming is an investment in the future," said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. "The services provided by GTL on its tablets are a perfect complement to what we already offer in-person, and they provide a safe, socially distanced way for individuals to continue to improve their circumstances and plan their futures even in the face of a pandemic."

Individuals at the Winnebago County Jail are now able to access content from such providers as Pelshaw Group, TOPUCU (The Only Person You Cheat Is You), VirtualiaNet, and the Right Thinking Foundation. In addition, Breaking Free from Substance Abuse is an evidence-based behavioral health program that Winnebago County implemented on the tablets to help incarcerated individuals achieve recovery from dependence on over 70 different substances. Specifically tailored to the corrections environment, the program is already supporting 541 incarcerated individuals at Winnebago County Jail, addressing their drug and alcohol difficulties.

"By offering content that assists in reentry, we are helping correctional facilities place a bigger emphasis on rehabilitation and helping individuals transform themselves and imagine a future beyond incarceration," said Matthew Caesar, GTL Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions. "We are excited to help Winnebago County expand their services and provide needed content to their incarcerated population."

About Us

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to the populations they serve. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and provides solutions in support of 1.6 million inmates across the globe. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact:

Randy Brown

Work: 703-215-5383

media@gtl.net

SOURCE: GTL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629689/Creating-New-Futures-Through-Technology--Winnebago-County-Implements-GTL-Tablets-to-Expand-Inmate-Programming