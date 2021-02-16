Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Inc. Reports Test Results of its Patented ITV-1 Conducted at the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (the "Company") announced today the results of an in vitro study of the Company's ITV-1/IPF peptide treatment that demonstrated the broad efficacy with low toxicity. The Company's ITV-1 peptide was tested against human corona virus 229E Strain (HCoV-229E) and exhibited comparable efficacy but with a 20-fold lower toxicity than the widely used anti-influenza medicine Tamiflu®.

Currently, the ITV-1/IPF therapeutic is being scheduled for further clinical trials to establish the breath of efficacy of the therapeutic. The just completed study was conducted by Professor Petia Genova-Kalou, at the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Sofia, Bulgaria. In the study, the antiviral capability of Enzolytics' ITV-1/IPF peptide inhibitor was measured in comparison to oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu®) in an in-vitro testing on cell cultures. The tests examined the effect of ITV-1/IPF on HCoV-229E (human corona virus 229E). The results show that while the tested therapeutics had comparable effectiveness, ITV-1/IPF had a 20-fold lower toxicity than the widely used anti-influenza medicine Tamiflu®. After the 96th hour of treatment, the ITV-1/IPF displayed this significantly lower toxicity. The experiment used from 0.001mg/ml to 1 mg/ml of ITV-1/IPF and Tamiflu® in concentration of range 0.005-2.5 mg/ml. Results showed that when both products were tested in the concentrations mentioned above, the efficacy of ITV-1/IPF against HCoV-229E was 65% and Tamiflu® was 75.5% against the same strain. While the measured effectiveness was comparable, Tamiflu® was found to be 20 fold more toxic than ITV-1/IPF.

CSO Harry Zhabilov states, "The company has long believed in the efficacy of its product and the results of this study are further evidence of ITV-1 efficacy with low toxicity."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases.

Enzolytics' flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active drug substance of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has been shown to modulate the immune system.

About BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, is a Dallas and College Station, Texas biotech company with proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies may be used to produce therapeutics treatments for many infectious diseases including the Coronavirus.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of ITV-1 in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

