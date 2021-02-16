White Plains, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Pervasip Corp. (OTC Pink: PVSP) (the "Company") announced it is planning to prepare and file current financial statements and work to remove the stop sign on OTC Markets.

The Company has submitted an OTCIQ Order Form to subscribe to OTC Disclosure & News Service and intends to file its annual and quarterly reports on OTC markets to become an issuer with a Pink Current Information designation. The Company plans to announce a restructuring that does not include a reverse split and will shortly disclose its new business and the management team.

The Company intends to follow up with regular news releases so that shareholders can track the development of what we believe is an exciting business opportunity.

About Pervasip Corp.

For further details regarding the company, please refer to the information on our web site at www.pervasip.net.

Please email Investor Relations with any questions at info@pervasip.net

