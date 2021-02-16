Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc., doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an integration arrangement with Hopem, a leading accounting software developer for the property management industry. This arrangement gives Usewalter access to over 400,000 new doors across Canada by leveraging apps that currently utilize Hopem's software. As a connected solution, Usewalter can integrate its innovative SaaS-based smart building technology with the Hopem back-end platform, benefitting property owners that are striving to add value for existing tenants while attracting new potential renters with creative and convenient technology solutions.

This arrangement will support the ongoing capture of synergies between the two platforms, and is expected to expose the usewalter app to a new segment of property owners. Usewalter's solution can connect to, and sync with, various back-end infrastructure platforms while offering a seamless front-end user interface through its usewalter property management app. With the app, residents are able to accomplish a variety of tasks, including connecting directly with landlords, managing parcel and food deliveries, ordering in-home services or reserving in-building smart lockers where applicable. This front and back-end integration combines to create a high value-add and ultra-convenient experience for both residents and property owners.

"As Usewalter continues to grow our client base and enhance our service offerings, we are very excited about working with a leading software firm like Hopem," said Peter Mazoff, CEO of Usewalter. "Integrating our usewalter app with Hopem's cutting-edge back-end platform expands the capabilities of both, allowing us to tap into a new market vertical for us, property owners of rental properties in the Montreal area. These owners are looking for an all-encompassing solution that can be rolled-out in a single deployment to all residents of a particular building and which provides 'the one app no one can live without."

Hopem's broad-reaching market focus goes beyond just residential and commercial real estate properties to include retirement homes, as well as industrial, school and municipal asset management segments. These areas offer future potential expansion opportunities for Usewalter both through the Hopem arrangement but also as potential models that can be pursued in other jurisdictions as Usewalter's rate of usage and adoption continues to increase.

About Hopem

For over 30 years, Hopem has served property management organizations of all sizes through continued development and improvement of its real estate software. Hopem occupies an important place in the property management industry by servicing needs across the spectrum, including condominiums, income properties, retirement homes and commercial buildings. Hopem is a subsidiary of Harris Computer Systems, who provide versatile and turnkey solutions at all levels of local government, water and electricity utilities as well as schools across North America.

About Usewalter

Usewalter, Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments, delivered through its usewalter app. Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, commerce and delivery and IoT management within multi-residential and commercial properties. Usewalter is positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage to access new Canadian and U.S. markets, secure additional partners and further build revenue momentum. The Company currently has no debt and significant insider ownership with affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI. Learn more at www.usewalter.com.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer

(514) 670-1228

ir@usewalter.com

or

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations

(403) 231-4372

info@5qir.com

