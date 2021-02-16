Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021

GlobeNewswire
16.02.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ALLGON AB (publ) is updated (60/21)

On December 14, 2020, the shares in ALLGON AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Latour
Industries AB to the shareholders in the Company. 

On December 22, 2020, the observation status was updated with reference to a
public takeover offer from Bure Equity AB ("Bure") to the shareholders in the
Company. 

On February 5, 2021, Bure disclosed a press release with information that it
had achieved control of approximately 93.2 per cent of the shares and votes in
the Company. In the press release, Bure declared the public takeover offer
unconditional and announced that the offer will be completed. The press release
also stated that Bure intended to initiate compulsory acquisition proceedings
with respect to the remaining shares in the Company, and act for a delisting of
the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Yesterday, February 15, 2021, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company had applied for delisting of its shares from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in ALLGON AB (publ) (ALLG B, ISIN code
SE0008374003, order book ID 28738). 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
