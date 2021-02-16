New PhenoVue cell painting reagent kit makes the process of "painting" cells easier for research scientists by providing carefully selected and pre-optimized reagents

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched the first cell painting kit as part of its new portfolio of PhenoVue cellular imaging reagents. This new range of reagents leverages PerkinElmer's expertise in cellular imaging and high-content screening and works alongside the Company's microplates, automation, software and industry-leading high-content screening instruments. With this entire screening workflow, researchers can better understand disease and develop more pinpointed therapies and drugs to treat them.

Cell painting is a powerful application of high-content screening technology which combines cell and computational biology to study the effects of perturbagens such as chemical compounds, drugs or genes on the behavior of cells. Cells are "painted" by labelling cellular compartments with different fluorescent bioprobes to enable those areas to be quantitatively profiled. However, preparing reagents from scratch can be incredibly time consuming.

Helping to address this challenge, the PhenoVue cell painting kit provides convenience and simplicity through a ready-to-use format and is part of a new range of reagents that also includes fluorescent organelle staining probes and dye-labelled secondary antibodies. These reagents are validated for high-content screening applications to reduce customers' assay development time. For example, customers can use these reagents with PerkinElmer's CellCarrier Ultra microplates, the PerkinElmer Opera Phenix Plus high-content screening system, Operetta CLS high-content analysis system and Harmony high-content analysis software.

"Researchers are using high-content screening and cell painting to make extraordinary discoveries that will help drive more innovative drugs and therapies," said Alan Fletcher, Vice President and GM of Life Sciences, PerkinElmer. "With the addition of our new PhenoVue cellular imaging reagents, we now offer a complete suite of high-content screening products and expert services. This will help researchers build more streamlined workflows and enjoy the convenience of working with a single, expert technology provider helping to accelerate discovery."

