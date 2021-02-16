AWS Competency designation highlights company's experience building innovative, cost-effective, and secure solutions for healthcare providers and payers

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS Healthcare Competency status. This designation recognizes SoftServe for providing deep expertise in building solutions for healthcare payers and providers that securely store, process, transmit, and analyze clinical information. SoftServe joins a select group of AWS Partner Network (APN) members to have achieved the AWS Healthcare Competency status.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005827/en/

"The AWS Healthcare Competency designation demonstrates SoftServe's ability to accelerate transformation efforts and address healthcare's unique business challenges and guide our customers to achieve measurable business outcomes with their data," said Adam Gabrault, EVP of Client Success, Healthcare Life Sciences at SoftServe. "With over 27 years of healthcare domain experience, and by leveraging the agility and breadth of services of AWS we can optimize costs, increase productivity, and ensure patient and administrative data is secure across the entire healthcare ecosystem."

Achieving AWS Healthcare Competency status differentiates SoftServe as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must have significant AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

MEDHOST is a provider of market-leading enterprise, departmental and healthcare engagement solutions to more than 1,100 healthcare facilities. SoftServe helped MEDHOST develop an online personal health record solution aimed at automating and simplifying patient and provider-related tasks and communications. This solution provides patients and their caregivers with online access to personal health records and related tools for easier and faster interaction with healthcare providers.

"Having a modern cloud platform for healthcare involves multiple technology skill sets, understanding customer workflow, understanding AWS technologies, and an understanding of DevOps tool sets," said Pandian Velayutham, Director of Engineering at MEDHOST. "MEDHOST and SoftServe's partnership helped us to overcome these challenges in modernizing our platform."

SoftServe empowers healthcare and life science organizations to drive innovation and organizational value through effective strategies and customized solutions based on specific goals and priorities, patients' needs, expectations, and technology capabilities. Visit SoftServe's AWS healthcare page to learn more.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005827/en/

Contacts:

SoftServe

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

512-796-7358