Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation - AXELOS Limited

PR Newswire

London, February 16

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

16 FEBRUARY 2021

Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation

AXELOS Limited

Capita plc ('Capita') notes media speculation regarding AXELOS Limited ('AXELOS').

Capita can confirm that Capita and the Cabinet Office are exploring strategic options in relation to AXELOS, including a potential sale of the business. There can be no certainty that this review will result in a transaction involving AXELOS.

Any further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

About AXELOS

AXELOS is a joint venture between Capita (51%) and the UK Cabinet Office (49%), responsible for developing, enhancing and promoting a number of best practice methodologies used by professionals working primarily in project, programme and portfolio management, IT service management and cyber resilience. The methodologies, including ITIL, PRINCE2 and MSP are adopted by private, public and voluntary sectors in more than 180 countries to improve employees' skills, knowledge and competence in order to make both individuals and organisations work more effectively.

90% of the world's leading organisations use AXELOS's best practice methodologies, under which 5 million people worldwide are certified today. The business has c.100 employees and in 2019 generated revenue of £47.6m.

For more information, please contact:

Capita investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Capita media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

© 2021 PR Newswire
