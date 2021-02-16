Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (61/21)

The following bond loans issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited will
have a new last trading date. 

ISIN          New last trading date
-----------------------------------
SE0005392560             2028-03-22
NO0010689342             2028-03-22
-----------------------------------


Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loans referred to above
has been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Real People
Investment Holdings Limited on February 12, 2021. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840459
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
