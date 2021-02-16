Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (61/21)

The following bond loans issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0005392560 2028-03-22 NO0010689342 2028-03-22 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loans referred to above has been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Real People Investment Holdings Limited on February 12, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840459