WKN: 924128 ISIN: IL0010832371 Ticker-Symbol: TOU 
Tradegate
11.02.21
21:20 Uhr
1,010 Euro
-0,140
-12,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2021 | 16:56
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Registered Direct Offering

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced the completion of its previously announced registered direct offering of 12,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.15 per share. The net proceeds to the Company of the offering, after deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are approximately $12.5 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233316) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 20, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cyren's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and include, among others, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of Cyren's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by Cyren with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Cyren does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Blog: http://blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630014/Cyren-Announces-Closing-of-138-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
