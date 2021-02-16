Bluberi Gaming: Bluberi Strengthens Sales Leadership with New Additions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Bluberi (or "the Company") today announced the appointment of industry veterans Steve Kohon as Vice President of Sales, Western Region, and Mesa Whitehurst, Vice President of Sales, Eastern Region. The appointments further strengthen the Company's sales and leadership teams as they prepare to enter new markets and introduce new slot products in 2021.

Together, Kohon and Whitehurst bring over 30 years of sales, marketing, and product management experience to the Company. Bluberi plans to leverage that knowledge as they develop new products and strive to grow and become the easiest company to do business with.

Kohon joins the Company after spending over ten years at Konami Gaming, Inc., in various sales and product-related roles, ending his tenure with the company as Senior Director of Sales, Western Region. Whitehurst comes most recently from Konami Gaming, as well, where he served in several sales roles including Senior Account Executive and Director of National Accounts.

"We are so happy to welcome Steve and Mesa to Bluberi. We are excited for the experience they bring to the team," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "We will leverage Steve's history in both Sales and Product Management to introduce fresh products to new and existing customers alike. Mesa is passionate about sales and marketing and has vast and varied experience in both of those fields, both in and outside the gaming industry. Together, the two form a powerhouse team that will propel the Company forward as they work cooperatively throughout the organization."

Kohon will join the Company at their office in Las Vegas, where he resides with his wife and two young children, and spends his free time streaming his favorite video games online. Whitehurst will join remotely from his home state of Florida, where he has lived for 15 years with his wife and two children. Mesa likes to spend his free time boating with the family.







Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with, and are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

