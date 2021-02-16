Codebase Ventures Inc.: Arcology Releases Sourcecode for Public Review on Github

Debut of Arcology's Public Code Repository is a Show of Confidence in Team's Work-To-Date and Ongoing Fulfillment of 2021 Roadmap

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces that the Company's holding, Arcology, a next-generation AI blockchain ecosystem with proven scalability and speed, has published a portion of its source code on Github.

The public release of this code demonstrates the team's confidence and commitment to openness, and broadcasts that they welcome feedback by third-party developers and other experts in the blockchain community.

The news follows January's announcement that Arcology's Testnet 2.0 was successfully tested for speed, scale and stability.

"With trust and transparency so important to the blockchain community, it's critical that Arcology operate fully in the open," says Laurent Zhang, Arcology's founder and president. "That's why this is such an important step. We look forward to creating a community of active developers who will build their applications with us.

Arcology is a revolutionary blockchain system designed to compete with market leader Ethereum and other ecosystems that employ smart contracts to host decentralized apps for finance, gaming and other commercial sectors. Tests-to-date support Mr. Zhang's claims that Arcology will outperform Ethereum, et al, for speed and scale.

In addition to portions of Arcology's sourcecode, the Github repository includes the benchmark suite that was featured in earlier tests.

As a live production repository, Arcology's code will be revised and updated frequently as the team releases new features and further meets the company's 2021 roadmap.

The repository can be reached via Arcology's website, https://arcology.network.

For more information, visit Codebase Venture Inc.'s website, https://www.codebase.ventures/.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. seeks early-stage investments in sectors that have significant upside. We seek innovators who are establishing tomorrow's standards. We support those innovators and help take their ideas to market.

