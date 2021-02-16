The new interdigitated back-contact module comes with power outputs ranging from 370 to 380 W and is the most powerful panel produced by the company to date.Canada-based solar module manufacturer Silfab Solar has unveiled a new back contact module, which it claims is the most efficient and most durable panel ever produced by the company. The SIL 370-380 BK series features three different modules with power ratings of 370, 375, and 380 W, and with module efficiencies ranging from 20.8 to 21.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.76 and 45.13 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 10.33 ...

