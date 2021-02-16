Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Results -5

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Results for the year ending 31 December 2020

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Results for the year ending 31 December 2020 16-Feb-2021 / 16:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Annual Report & Accounts for the full year to 31st December 2020 A copy of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2020 will shortly be available to view and download from the Company's website https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/ rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/. Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to those shareholders electing to receive hard copies shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Company Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held electronically on 24th March 2021 at 11am GMT and unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be closed to shareholders. A presentation from the Company's Investment Director will be made available via the Company's website from 10th March 2021 and shareholders are also invited to submit any questions in advance of the meeting, by 17th March 2021 at the latest. The Directors have proposed the payment of a final dividend of 21.5p per Ordinary share which, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, will be payable on 1st April 2021 to shareholders whose names appear on the register at the close of business on 5th March 2021 (ex-dividend 4th March 2021). The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE & POLICY The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Company invests in equities with an emphasis on smaller companies. UK smaller companies will normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. UK smaller companies include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). The investment portfolio will normally lie in the range of 80% to 100% of shareholders' funds and therefore gearing will normally be between -20% and 0%. As a result of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 it has been decided that the Company will not use gearing. In January 2021 the Board reviewed the performance of the Company in the context of the investment objective, the investment policy and the continuation of the Company. The Directors unanimously supported the continuation for a minimum period of five years to 2026. CAPITAL STRUCTURE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL (at 31st December 2020) 7,540,321 Ordinary shares of 25p each. INCOME ENTITLEMENT Equal entitlement to dividends and other distributions. CAPITAL ENTITLEMENT Equal entitlement to the surplus assets. VOTING One vote per share. PRICE (mid-market) (at 31st December 2020) 2,105.0p. DIVIDEND YIELD 1.4%. DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT POLICY On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to encourage the level of discount to be not more than 10%. SHARE BUY BACKS During the year to 31st December 2020, the Company did not buy back any shares for cancellation and therefore paid nil consideration. The Directors have paused the buyback programme as a reflection of both the discount being in the target range required under the discount management policy and also market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. DISCOUNT (at 31st December 2020) 6.8%. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("THE TRUST" or "THE COMPANY") MAY BE LIQUIDATED AT ANY TIME, BUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS CONCLUDED THAT IT IS NOT ITS PRESENT INTENTION TO DO SO PRIOR TO 25TH JULY 2026. Note: The above is a summary of rights. For full information shareholders should refer to the Articles of Association. HISTORIC RECORD Year to Net asset value per share Net FTSE All Share FTSE All Share Net asset value per share Index (Rebased 31st December (Index 1984 = 100) dividend Index per share 1984 = 100) 1984 29.0p 100 3.80p 592.94 100 1990 75.4p 260 7.50p 1032.60 174 1995 175.0p 602 10.50p 1802.56 304 2000 473.9p 1631 25.50p 2983.81 503 2005 732.0p 2520 40.50p 2847.00 480 2010 776.4p 2673 25.50p 3094.41 522 2011 751.2p 2586 25.50p 2857.88 482 2012 962.0p 3312 26.75p 3093.41 522 2013 1382.5p 4759 40.00p* 3609.63 609 2014 1297.1p 4465 36.00p 3532.74 596 2015? 1595.6p 5492 36.00p 3444.26 581 2016 2002.2p 6892 52.50p* 3873.22 653 2017 2372.3p 8166 30.75p 4221.82 712 2018 2118.1p 7291 31.50p 3675.27 620 2019 2275.2p 7832 32.25p 4196.47 709 2020 2258.9p 7776 32.25p 3673.63 619

* Includes Special Dividend

- From 2015 onwards the historic record is for the Company only and not the Group.

Note: Until 2016 net asset value per share is based on the Capital shares adjusted for the reconstruction (four Ordinary shares for each Capital share). Thereafter, performance is based on the Ordinary shares, formerly named the Income shares (the only remaining share class).

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

DIRECTORS Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman)

D. M. BEST

Dr A. J. HOSTY

S. J. B. KNOTT

J. B. ROPER

REGISTERED OFFICE Hamilton Centre

Rodney Way

Chelmsford CM1 3BY

WEBSITE www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/

rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc

ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD

Hamilton Centre

Rodney Way

Chelmsford CM1 3BY

SOLICITORS EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND

One Wood Street

London EC2V 7WS

AUDITOR BEGBIES

9 Bonhill Street

London EC2A 4DJ

REGISTRARS LINK MARKET SERVICES LTD

The Registry

34 Beckenham Road

Beckenham

Kent BR3 4TU

BROKERS SHORE CAPITAL

Cassini House

57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD

BANKERS/CUSTODIAN NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY

50 Bank Street

Canary Wharf

London E14 5NT

REGISTRATION DETAILS

Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England)

SEDOL number: 0739207

ISIN number: GB0007392078

London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII

Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the fifty-eighth Annual General Meeting of the members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company will be held electronically on Wednesday 24th March 2021, at 11:00am, for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive the audited financial statements and Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31st

December 2020. 2. To approve the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration, set out on pages 27 to 32 in the Annual Report and

Financial Statements 2020 (excluding the Remuneration Policy on pages 30 to 32), for the financial year ended 31st

December 2020. 3. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 21.5 pence per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31st

December 2020. 4. To re-elect Dr D. M. Bramwell as a Director. 5. To re-elect D. M. Best as a Director. 6. To re-elect Dr A. J. Hosty as a Director. 7. To re-elect S. J. B. Knott as a Director. 8. To re-elect J. B. Roper as a Director. 9. To reappoint Begbies as Auditor to the Company, to hold office until the end of the next general meeting at which

accounts are laid before the Company. 10. To authorise the Directors of the Company to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 11 and 12 as Special Resolutions as follows: 11. THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the

Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Companies Act 2006) of

Ordinary shares, provided that:

11.1 the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 1,130,294 (representing approximately 14.99% of the Ordinary shares in issue on 15th February 2021);

11.2 the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 25 pence;

11.3 the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary share is not more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to 105% of the average market value of the Ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary share is purchased; and (ii) the higher of the last independent bid and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock Exchange when the purchase is carried out, or such other amount as may be specified by the FCA from time to time;

11.4 the authority hereby conferred will expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company unless such authority is renewed prior to such time; and

11.5 the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract; provided that all Ordinary shares purchased pursuant to this authority shall be cancelled or transferred into treasury immediately upon completion of the purchases.

12. THAT the Articles of Association of the Company produced to the meeting and initialled by the Chairman for the purposes of identification be approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association with effect from conclusion of the meeting.

By Order of the Board,

MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LIMITED

Secretary, 16th February 2021

Notes: 1. In accordance with the travel restrictions implemented by the UK government in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,

members will be prohibited from attending the meeting in person. Any member entitled to vote at the meeting is

entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who need not be a shareholder of the Company) to vote on behalf of that

member. Shareholders are therefore encouraged by the Board to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy to

vote on their behalf and to send any questions that they might like answered by the Board to the Company Secretary,

Maitland Administration Services Limited at cosec@maitlandgroup.com by 17th March 2021. A presentation by the

Company's Investment Director will also be made available on the Company's website from 10th March 2021. 2. The right to appoint a proxy does not apply to persons whose Ordinary shares in the Company (the "Shares") are

held on their behalf by another person and who have been nominated to receive communications from the Company in

accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 ("nominated persons"). Nominated persons may have a right

under an agreement with the registered shareholder who holds the Shares on their behalf to be appointed (or to have

someone else appointed) as a proxy. Alternatively, if nominated persons do not have such a right, or do not wish to

exercise it, they may have a right under such an agreement to give instructions to the person holding the Shares as

to the exercise of voting rights. 3. In order to be valid, a form of proxy, which is provided with this notice, and a power of attorney or other

authority under which it is signed, or certified by a notary or office copy of such power or authority, must reach

the Company's registrars, Link Market Services, PXS, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham BR3 4TU not less than 48 hours

(excluding any part of a day which is a nonworking day) before the time of the meeting or of any adjournment of

the meeting. As previously communicated to all shareholders paper proxy forms will not be sent to shareholders.

Shareholders may instead lodge their proxy via the registers website www.signalshares.com. If not already

registered, shareholders will need their investor code (IVC) which can be located on their share certificate. If a

paper proxy is required please contact Link Group by calling them on 0371 664 0300 or, if calling from overseas, on

+44 (0) 371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside

the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. We are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday

to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. 4. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service

may do so by utilising the procedures described in the CREST manual. CREST personal members or other CREST

sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their

CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. 5. In order for a proxy appointment made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message must be

transmitted so as to be received by the Company's agent, Link Market Services (whose CREST ID is RA10) by the

specified latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to

be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST applications host) from which the

Company's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed. 6. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST proxy instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of

the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. A register showing the interests of each Director and their

connected persons, so far as they are aware, in the Ordinary shares will be available for inspection at the offices

of the Company Secretary, Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex

CM1 3BY, during normal business hours every weekday except Saturdays, from the above date to the day preceding that

of the general meeting. It will also be available for inspection at the place of the meeting for 15 minutes prior

to the general meeting and during the meeting. Apart from the Investment Director, there are no contracts of

service existing between the Company and any of the Directors. 7. The Annual General Meeting will comprise formal resolutions only. This year, the Company will not be taking any

questions at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, shareholders who wish to ask a question are requested to do so

prior to the meeting either by email to cosec@maitlandgroup.com or by post, by writing to the Company Secretary at

Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. To the extent

that it is appropriate to do so, responses to the questions will be posted to the Company's website as soon as is

practicable following the Annual General Meeting. Please note that all questions should be submitted by 11.00 am on

17th March 2021.

8. From the date of this notice and for the following two years the following information will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trust/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc: i. the matters set out in this notice of general meeting; ii. the total numbers of Shares in respect of which shareholders are entitled to exercise voting rights at the

meeting; and iii. the totals of the voting rights that shareholders are entitled to exercise at the meeting in respect of the

Shares.

9. Any shareholders' statements, shareholders' resolutions and shareholders' matters of business received by the Company after the date of this notice will be added to the information already available on the website as soon as reasonably practicable and will also be made available for the following two years.

10. Where a poll is taken at the general meeting, from the date of this notice and for the following two years the following information will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.maitlandgroup.com/ investment-trust/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc: i. the date of the general meeting; ii. the text of the resolution or, as the case may be, a description of the subject matter of the poll; iii. the number of votes validly cast; iv. the proportion of the Company's issued share capital represented by those votes; v. the number of votes cast in favour; vi. the number of votes cast against; and vii. the number of abstentions (if counted).

11. In order to vote at this meeting you must comply with the procedures set out in notes 1 to 3 by the time specified in note 3.

12. A copy of the proposed new Articles of Association of the Company, together with a copy showing all of the proposed changes to the existing articles of association, will be available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.maitlandgroup.com/ investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/.

13. The right of shareholders to vote at the meeting by appointing the Chairman as their proxy is determined by reference to the register of shareholders. As permitted by section 360B(3) of the Companies Act 2006 and Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, shareholders (including those who hold Shares in uncertificated form) must be entered on the Company's share register at close of business on 22nd March 2021 in order to be entitled to vote at the meeting by appointing the Chairman as their proxy. Such shareholders may only cast votes in respect of Shares held at such time. Changes to entries on the relevant register after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting.

14. The total number of Ordinary shares of 25p in issue as at 15th February 2021, the last practicable day before printing this document, was 7,540,321 Shares and the total level of voting rights was therefore also 7,540,321.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

At long last the EU and the UK government have signed a BREXIT agreement, although the operational details will take some time to impact on industry throughout the new trading block. Nevertheless, the effect on market sentiment has been positive if for no other reason than it has brought to an end several years of uncertainty. The Board will continue to closely monitor related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has been a year involving multiple forms of international and national restrictions and 'lock downs' which have adversely affected global trading. During the first wave supply chains were disrupted, export and import transportation slowed, and the movement of people was severely restricted. April was the nadir for market sentiment but subsequently there has been a slow but reasonably constant recovery as companies have adapted to the 'new normal'. Restrictions of various types are likely to continue well into 2021, however, I believe the pandemic has perversely presented business and commerce throughout the world with a new range of opportunities to think and act in more imaginative ways than they have before. Increased use of IT in communications, remote management of supply chains and significant changes to office/home working will significantly and probably permanently alter the industrial and commercial landscape.

The FTSE All-Share Index fell by 12.5% during the year (down 18.7% in the first six months) but the Company's portfolio held firm with net asset value only slightly down from 2275.2p to 2258.9 per share (0.7%). This reflects a strong recovery in the second half after a 20.9% reduction in net assets in the first six months.

The share buy-back programme remains paused for the foreseeable future, subject to operation of the discount management policy when necessary.

A final dividend of 21.5p is proposed, making 32.25p for the year, reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams, and will make changes to the Company's dividend policy when deemed appropriate to do so.

Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through the investment strategy.

I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board continues to remain stable and I and my board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future.

In the medium term, the economic outlook is still uncertain but, with the imminent international roll-out of COVID-19 immunisation programmes, 2021 should prove to be a better year than the one everyone has had to endure in 2020.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL

Chairman

16th February 2021

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 31st December 2020 are given below by market value:

Holdings Market Value UK Investments 2020 2019 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Treatt 3,500,000 4,250,000 28,490 19,125 Hill & Smith 1,434,230 1,434,230 20,194 21,126 Scapa 8,000,000 8,000,000 14,880 19,520 Macfarlane 17,250,000 17,250,000 14,869 18,199 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 120,714 120,714 13,635 10,731 Vp 1,800,000 1,800,000 13,500 16,920 Electrocomponents 1,300,000 1,300,000 11,317 8,757 Colefax 2,365,000 2,100,000 9,696 8,820 Vitec 400,000 400,000 3,656 4,280 Renold 30,000,000 30,000,000 3,600 5,100 Eleco 4,520,781 4,520,781 3,526 3,526 IMI 275,000 - 3,204 - Morgan Advanced Materials 1,000,000 750,000 3,110 2,377 Bellway 80,000 80,000 2,364 3,046 Menzies (John) 882,142 882,142 2,276 4,173 Carr's 1,750,000 350,000 2,223 532 Castings 400,000 400,000 1,448 1,640 National Grid 137,500 137,500 1,189 1,298 Titon 1,265,000 1,265,000 1,139 1,518 GlaxoSmithKline 70,000 70,000 939 1,245 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 93,600 93,600 758 758 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 400,000 400,000 640 668 Dialight 238,095 238,095 600 555 LPA 650,000 650,000 520 572 Coral Products 2,000,000 2,000,000 170 190 Chamberlin 1,000,000 1,000,000 60 300 Dyson 1,000,000 1,000,000 2 2 Low & Bonar - 6,000,000 - 723 Costain 41 41 - - Total Porfolio 158,005 155,701

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement on page 7.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 31-Dec-20 31-Dec-19 % change NAV per Ordinary Share 2,258.9p 2,275.2p -0.7% Discount to NAV 6.8% 2.2% 4.6% Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share 2,105.0p 2,225.0p -5.4% Dividends per Ordinary Share 32.25p 32.25p Dividend yield* 1.4% 1.4% Ongoing Charges* 0.5% 0.5% Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic Revenue 11.4p 30.2p Capital 4.6p 143.3p NAV return* -0.7% 7.4% FTSE All-Share Index -12.5% 14.2%

*These are Alternative Performance Measures.

EXPLANATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APMS)

An alternative performance measure is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not prescribed by the relevant accounting standards. The APMs are the dividend yield, ongoing charges and NAV return as defined below.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield is a financial ratio which indicates how much the Company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price. The figure is calculated by dividing the aggregate value of dividends per share in a given year by the closing share price and is represented as a percentage.

The dividend yield was calculated as follows: 2020 2019 Total dividends per ordinary share (a) 32.25p 32.25p NAV per Ordinary Share (b) 2,258.9p 2,275.2p Dividend Yield (a) / (b)*100 1.4% 1.4%

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period.

The calculation methodology for ongoing charges is set out by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") and was calculated as follows:

2020 2019 (GBP000) (GBP000) Total Expenses (a) 749 803 Average NAV (b) 145,673 170,273 Ongoing Charge (a) / (b)*100 0.5% 0.5%

NAV Return

NAV return is the percentage change in closing NAV per share compared with opening NAV per share.

NAV return was calculated as follows: NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2020 (a) 2,258.9p NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2019 (b) 2,275.2p Return [a/b-1]*100 -0.7%

STATUS

The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company is registered as an investment company as defined in section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and operates as such. The Company is not a close company within the meaning of the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Company has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to be a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM").

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has conducted its affairs during the year under review, so as to qualify as an investment trust for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and continues to meet the eligibility conditions set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Board is directly accountable to its shareholders. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is subject to the Listing Rules, Prospectus Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Company is governed by its articles of association, amendments to which must be approved by shareholders by special resolution. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

The FCA rules in relation to non-mainstream pooled investments do not apply to the Company.

STRATEGY FOR MEETING THE OBJECTIVES

The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk.

To achieve this objective, the Board continues with its long-term strategy of seeking out undervalued investments that have characteristics consistent with a matrix of criteria developed by the Investment Director. This is supported by the five-yearly review that addresses the above objective. The latest review was conducted in January 2021, which concluded that the continuation of the Company for the period until July 2026 was in the best interests of shareholders.

The Board fulfils its investment objective and policy by operating as an investment company, enabling it to delegate operational matters to specialised third-party service providers. The close-ended nature of the Company allows a longer-term view on investments and means liquidity issues as a result of redemptions are less likely to arise.

In pursuing its strategy, close attention is also paid to the control of costs. Further information on this is contained in the Key Performance Indicators on page 13.

INVESTMENT SELECTION

There is a rigorous process of risk analysis at the level of the individual investment, based on the characteristics of the investee company. This controls the overall risk profile of the investment portfolio, allowing a higher level of concentration in the investment portfolio.

In January 2021, the Board reviewed the levels of concentration within the investment portfolio and agreed with the Investment Manager that the portfolio would be refocused in 2021 to balance risk and improve performance.

The investment portfolio is managed on a medium-term basis with a low level of investment turnover. This minimises transaction costs and ensures medium-term consistency of the investment approach.

The Company's investment activities are subject to the following limitations and restrictions:

The policy does not envisage hedging either against price or currency fluctuations. Whilst performance is compared against major UK indices, the composition of indices has no influence on investment decisions or the construction of the portfolio. As a result, it is expected that the Company's investment portfolio and performance will deviate from the comparator indices.

Full details of the Company's portfolio are set out on page 8 and further information is set out in Notes 8 to 11 inclusive.

SUSTAINABILITY OF BUSINESS MODEL AND PROMOTING THE SUCCESS THE COMPANY'S SUCCESS

The Board is responsible for the overall strategy of the Company and decisions regarding corporate governance, asset allocation, risk and control. The day-to-day management of the investments is delegated to the Investment Director and the management of the operations to specialist third-party suppliers.

The Directors are conscious of their duties under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 and, in particular, the overarching duty to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the shareholders, with careful attention paid to wider stakeholders' interests. The Board is aware of the importance of ensuring that the Company has a sustainable, well-governed business model to achieve its strategy and objectives.

As part of discharging its section 172 duties, the Company, through the Investment Director, uses its influence, where possible, as a shareholder to encourage the companies in which it invests to adopt best practice on environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") matters. The Investment Director, during the coming year, will also actively seek to invest in companies that adopt good ESG practice.

The third-party service providers are a key element of ensuring the success of the business model. The Board monitors the chosen service providers closely to ensure that they continue to deliver the expected level of service. The Board also receives regular reporting from them, evaluates the control environment and governing contract in place at each service provider and formally assesses their appointment annually.

The Board notes that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the operations of all its third-party service providers which have been working remotely for the majority of 2020, but is satisfied that all have been able to adjust their business practices to accommodate the disruption and continue to function efficiently, resulting in no noticeable variations in either service levels or the Company's ability to operate effectively.

CULTURE & VALUES

All the Directors seek to discharge their responsibilities and meet shareholder expectations in an open and transparent manner. The Board seeks to recruit Directors who have diverse working experience including managing the types of companies in which the Company invests. The industry experience on the Board ensures there is detailed knowledge and constructive challenge in the decision-making process. This helps the Company achieve its overarching aim of enhancing shareholder value. The Directors are mindful of costs and seek to ensure that the best value money is achieved in managing the Company.

The Company's values of skill, knowledge and integrity are aligned to the delivery of its investment objective and are monitored closely by the Board.

The Board seeks to employ third-party providers who share the Company's culture and importantly will work with the Directors openly and transparently to achieve the Company's aims. As detailed in the Business Ethics section below, the Board expects and seeks assurance that the companies with which it works adopt working practices that are of a very high standard.

The Responsibilities as an Institutional Shareholder section below describes the Company's approach to managing its investments, including ESG matters.

BUSINESS ETHICS

The Company maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the provision of illegal services, bribery and corruption in its business activities, including the facilitation of tax evasion. As the Company has no employees other than the Investment Director and the Company's operations are delegated to third-party service providers, the Board seeks assurances, at least annually, from its suppliers that they comply with the provisions of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and maintain adequate safeguards in keeping with the provisions of the Bribery Act 2010 and Criminal Finances Act 2017.

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company's affairs are overseen by a Board currently comprising four non-executive Directors and one executive Director - all of whom are male. In terms of progress in achieving diversity, the Company is committed to ensuring that vacancies arising are filled by the best qualified candidates and recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board. When the Board goes through its next recruitment process, improving the Board's gender and ethnic diversity will be important criteria.

The Directors have broad experience, bringing knowledge of investment markets, business, financial services, accounting and regulatory expertise to discussions on the Company's business. The Directors regularly consider the leadership needs and specific skills required to achieve the Company's investment objective. Whilst appointments are based on skills and experience, the Board is conscious of diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths and experience. All appointments are based on objective criteria and merit, and are made following a formal, rigorous and transparent process.

RESPONSIBILITIES AS AN INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director for monitoring the corporate governance of investee companies. The Board has delegated to the Investment Director responsibility for selecting the portfolio of investments within investment guidelines established by the Board and for monitoring the performance and activities of investee companies. On behalf of the Company the Investment Director carries out detailed research on investee companies and possible future investee companies through internally generated research. The research includes an evaluation of fundamental details such as financial strength, quality of management, market position and product differentiation. Other aspects of research include an appraisal of social, ethical and environmentally responsible investment policies.

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director to vote on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company's best interests. The primary aim of the use of voting rights is to address any issues which might impinge on the creation of a satisfactory return from investments. The Company's policy is, where appropriate, to enter into engagement with an investee company in order to communicate its views and allow the investee company an opportunity to respond.

In such circumstances the Company would not normally vote against investee company management but would seek, through engagement, to achieve its aim. The Company would vote, however, against resolutions it considers would damage its shareholder rights or economic interests.

The Company has a procedure in place that where the Investment Director, on behalf of the Company, has voted against an investee company resolution, it is reported to the Board.

The Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Company, as a small self-managed investment trust, formally to adopt the UK Stewardship Code. However, many of the UK Stewardship Code's principles on good practice on engagement with investee companies are used by the Company, as described above.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

When investments are made, the primary objective is to achieve the best investment return while allowing for an acceptable degree of risk. In pursuing this objective, various factors that may impact on the performance are considered and these may include socially responsible investment issues.

As an investment trust, the Company's own direct environmental impact is minimal. The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Reports) Regulations 2013 for the year to 31st December 2020 (2019: same). All printed material, wherever possible, is on recycled material. The Investment Director attempts to minimise the Company's carbon footprint. The Company's indirect impact occurs through the investments it makes.

The Company does not purchase electricity, heat, steam or cooling for its own use nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE ('ESG') REPORTING

Of more importance is the conduct of the companies in the investment portfolio. The Company does not invest in companies which have significant adverse effect on the global environment and encourages those companies in which it has an investment to pursue responsible environmental policies.

The Company contributes to wider society by generating returns to shareholders whose ownership in shares in the Company affects their savings and by investing in companies which provide employment and innovation. No investments are made in tobacco or fossil fuel producing companies.

The Board now monitors ESG reporting in the Company's investments and, where appropriate, the Investment Director seeks further information to understand the ESG philosophy and conduct of individual investments.

STREAMLINED ENERGY AND CARBON REPORTING

The Company is categorised as a lower energy user under the HMRC Environmental Reporting Guidelines March 2019 and is therefore not required to make the detailed disclosures of energy and carbon information set out within the guidelines. The Company's energy and carbon information is therefore not disclosed in this Report.

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

A review of the year and commentary on the future outlook is provided in the Chairman's Statement on page 7.

During the year under review, the assets of the Company were invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

During the year the Company's net assets have decreased from GBP171.6m to GBP170.3m and at 31st December 2020 the net asset value per Ordinary share was 2258.9p.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Board is provided with detailed information on the Company's performance at every Board meeting. Key Performance Indicators are: - Shareholders' funds equity return compared to the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company's benchmark index). - Dividends per Ordinary share. - Ongoing Charge (formerly titled the Total Expense Ratio).

Shareholders' funds equity return

In reviewing the performance of the Company, the Board monitors shareholders' funds in relation to the FTSE All-Share Index. During the year shareholders' funds decreased by 0.7% compared to a decrease of 12.5% by the FTSE All-Share Index. Over the five years ended 31st December 2020 shareholders' funds increased by 19.4% compared with a rise of 6.7% by the FTSE All-Share Index.

Dividends per Ordinary share

The total dividend per Ordinary share paid and proposed is 32.25p (2019: 32.25p).

Ongoing Charge

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period. The Ongoing Charge for the year ended 31st December 2020 was 0.5% (2019: 0.5%).

PRINCIPAL RISKS

The Board of Directors has a process for identifying, evaluating and managing the key risks of the Company. This process operated during the year and has continued to the date of this report. The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Directors describe below those risks and how they are being managed or mitigated.

Investment in an individual smaller company inherently carries a higher risk than investment in an individual large company. In a diversified portfolio, the portfolio risk of a smaller company portfolio is only slightly greater than the portfolio risk of a large company portfolio. The Company manages a diversified portfolio. Additionally, the Company invests overwhelmingly in smaller UK listed and AIM traded companies and has no exposure to derivatives. The principal risks are therefore market price risk and liquidity risk. Further details on these risks and how they are managed may be found in Note 18 to the financial statements on page 53.

Additional key risks identified by the Company, together with the Board's approach in dealing with them are as follows:

Investment performance - The performance of the investment portfolio will deviate from the performance of the benchmark index. The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Board ensures that the Investment Director is managing the portfolio within the scope of the investment policy; the Board monitors the Company's performance against the benchmark; and the Board also receives detailed portfolio attribution analysis. The Board has a clearly defined investment philosophy and operates a diversified portfolio.

Share price discount - Investment trust shares often trade at discounts to their underlying net asset values. The Board monitors the level of the discount of the Ordinary shares. On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to mitigate the risk of the discount increasing.

Loss of key personnel - The Investment Director is crucial to performance and the loss of the Investment Director could adversely affect performance in the medium term. The Board reviews its strategy for this risk annually.

Regulatory risk - The Company must abide by section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 to maintain its investment trust status. This is achieved by the consistent investment policy and is monitored by the Board. The Board seeks assurance from the Administrator that the investment trust status is being maintained. The Board also reviews a schedule of regulatory risk items at its Board meetings in order to monitor and take action to address any regulatory changes.

Protection of assets - The Company's assets are protected by the use of an independent custodian, Northern Trust Company, and the Board monitors the custodian to ensure assets remain protected. In addition, the Company operates clear internal controls to safeguard all assets.

Political risk - Changes in the political landscape could substantially affect the Company's prospects and the value of its investment portfolio.

Climate change risk - Climate change will bring fundamental shifts to economic activity and human behaviour across the planet. The Board and Investment Manager regularly consider how climate change could affect the Company's investment portfolio and shareholder returns.

Pandemic risk - The recent emergence of SARS-Coronavirus-2 and its variants in global human populations has had a dramatic economic and social impact worldwide in 2020. Even with the availability of various vaccines in 2021, COVID-19 is likely to continue to affect economic activity this year and beyond. Significant structural changes within economies which had already been occurring before the pandemic have been accelerated and it is already apparent that there are major sectoral winners and losers.

Economic conditions - Changes in economic conditions, including but not limited to, interest rates, rates of inflation, competition and tax legislation, could have a substantial effect on the Company's prospects and the value of its investment portfolio. The Board has reviewed the risks arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected, and will continue to affect, the value of the portfolio companies and has created uncertainty around levels of future revenue from dividends. The investment objective and policy has not changed. The Company's service providers have implemented business continuity plans to ensure their services remain as unaffected as possible and, as such, the Board does not expect there to be changes in the level of service provided.

These and other risks facing the Company are reviewed regularly by the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Board.

SECTION 172 STATEMENT

