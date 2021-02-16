Anzeige
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Declaration of Final Dividend

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Declaration of Final Dividend 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Declaration of Final Dividend 
16-Feb-2021 / 16:11 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND 
16th February 2021 
The Board of Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by shareholders at 
the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 24th March 2021, a final dividend in respect of the financial 
year ended 31st December 2020 of 21.5 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors. The final dividend 
is expected to be payable on Thursday 1st April 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of 
business on 5th March 2021 (ex-dividend date is 4th March 2021). 
 
Enquiries: 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007392078 
Category Code:  DIV 
TIDM:           RIII 
Sequence No.:   93690 
EQS News ID:    1168797 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 11:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

