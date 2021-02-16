DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Declaration of Final Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Declaration of Final Dividend 16-Feb-2021 / 16:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc ("the Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND 16th February 2021 The Board of Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 24th March 2021, a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2020 of 21.5 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors. The final dividend is expected to be payable on Thursday 1st April 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 5th March 2021 (ex-dividend date is 4th March 2021). Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 93690 EQS News ID: 1168797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

