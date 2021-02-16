DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2020

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2020 16-Feb-2021 / 16:12 GMT/BST

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc ("the Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 16th February 2021 Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2020 ("the Annual Report") has been sent to shareholders today, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy. Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website as follows: https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

