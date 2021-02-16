Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021

16.02.2021 | 17:43
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2020

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2020 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2020 
16-Feb-2021 / 16:12 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
16th February 2021 
Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2020 ("the Annual Report") has been sent to 
shareholders today, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy. 
Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
and on the Company's website as follows: 
https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ 
 
Enquiries: 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007392078 
Category Code:  FR 
TIDM:           RIII 
Sequence No.:   93691 
EQS News ID:    1168798 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 11:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
