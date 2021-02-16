EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 15.02.2021



16-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



in CHF Performance in % 15.02.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 306.70 5.0 51.0 4.6 Share Price CHF 341.00 12.4 83.5 11.8 Total Net Assets (in million) 2'134 MTD Month to Date

FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)

CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)

End of ad hoc announcement