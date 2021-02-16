Activ Surgical Welcomes Prof. Dr. Rainer Kimmig to its European Advisory Board

Leading gynecologist and obstetrician at the West German Cancer Center bolsters digital surgery pioneer's world-class Advisory Board

BOSTON and ESSEN, Germany, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical , a digital surgery pioneer, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Rainer Kimmig to its European Advisory Board. Prof. Dr. Kimmig currently serves as the department head of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the West German Cancer Center at the University Hospital Essen, Germany, as well as the Chair and full professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen. In his role on Activ Surgical's European Advisory Board, Prof. Dr. Kimmig will collaborate with his peers from leading hospital systems across the European Union (EU) to advise on the company's go-to-market efforts for its products, including ActivSight , an imaging module that works seamlessly with any installed visualization system to provide real-time intraoperative visual data and images not currently available to surgeons through existing technologies. ActivSight is expected to be commercially available in 2021.

"I am honored to be a part of the Activ Surgical European Advisory Board and look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues and the Activ Surgical leadership team to help democratize surgical care around the world," said Prof. Dr. Kimmig. "The potential impact for Activ Surgical's technology in the operating room is significant as patient care and safety is always my number one priority. I am excited to provide input and guidance on the company's product development efforts and to revolutionize surgical systems in the year ahead."

Prof. Dr. Kimmig's impressive career spans more than three decades, with deep expertise in the areas of gynecology, gynecologic oncology, obstetrics, perinatology and special gynecological surgery. He graduated from the University of Munich's School of Medicine in 1984 and his work has been published in more than 750 medical papers. His papers are highly recognized reflected by an h-Index above 50. He conducted his postdoctoral training at the University of Munchen (LMU) in the department of Gynecology and Obstetrics. Prof. Dr. Kimmig is currently President of the Society of European Robotic Gynecological Surgery (SERGS), and he currently serves as Secretary and Treasurer elect for the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS). He is also Member of the "Society of Pelvic Surgeons."

"We are honored that Prof. Dr. Kimmig has agreed to join Activ Surgical's European Advisory Board," said Holger Schipper, Vice President and General Manager of European Operations for Activ Surgical. "His unique expertise in gynecology, obstetrics, perinatology and special gynecological surgery will have an immediate impact on our product rollout and commercialization efforts and in delivering world-class patient care around the world."

Activ Surgical announced the formation of its European Advisory Board in November of 2020. Prof. Dr. Kimmig joins the founding members on the Board, which include Prof. Dr. Nicole Bouvy, PD Dr. Hans Fuchs, Prof. Dr. Kai Nowak, PD Dr. Benjamin Weixler, and Prof. Dr. Luigi Boni. The Advisory Board will help the company to grow visibility and demand for ActivSight and the ActiveEdge platform, which will enable collaborative and, in the future, autonomous surgery through the integration of computer vision, artificial intelligence and robotics. The hardware-agnostic platform enables existing surgical systems, from scopes to robots, to visualize, characterize and track tissue in real-time beyond today's human capability.

For more information on Activ Surgical, its Advisory Board and technologies, please visit https://www.activsurgical.com/about .

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical , the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com .

