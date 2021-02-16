K Simon Construction Offers Rapid-Response Storm Damage Repair & Restoration in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / K Simon Construction, a company based in Pensacola, FL, has announced that they are offering rapid-response storm damage repair and restoration in Pensacola and neighboring areas. They can do restoration and repair of the roof, sidings, gutters, exteriors and interiors, painting, fencing, and more, for both residential and commercial properties. Strong winds and heavy rain can do a lot of damage to a property and choosing the proper contractor is vital. Their services are designed to help people recover from storm damage as quickly as possible and ensure that their home or building is protected for many years to come. Some of the projects completed by K Simon Construction are featured on their website at https://www.ksimon.com/projects.

The roof is one of the parts of the home that often get damaged during a storm and K Simon Construction is a reputable professional installer of quality roof systems made of various roofing materials, such as asphalt composition shingles; elastomeric coatings; spray foam; TPO single ply membrane; flat, law, steep slope roofs; slate, tile and metal roofs; specialty roof systems; build up and EPDM roofs; modified bitumen; and historical design specs. Naturally, their installation and repair services will also include gutters and downspouts, which are an essential part of the roof system and the drainage system to ensure that rainwater is efficiently collected and directed to where it should go to avoid causing damage to the home or building.

It is quite common to find missing roof shingles after a storm and a damaged roof is an emergency because it will usually allow water to enter the home or property and cause more damage. That is why K Simon Construction offers emergency storm damage repair. They can provide roof tarpaulin to cover the damaged part of the roof if for some reason, the roof cannot be immediately repair or when the roof damage is so extensive.

Water damage is also to be expected after a storm. Since water damage may get worse over time, it is important to hire a contractor who can immediately respond and arrive quickly to get the job done as fast as possible. When there is water damage, this could affect the walls, ceiling, and other structures that support the home or property. If those parts are not repaired or replaced immediately, the building and its occupants could be in danger. Furthermore, mold can grow fast in a wet and humid environment. Mold can cause health problems, such as sinus congestion, shortness of breath, headaches, joint pain or stiffness, fatigue and weakness, and chronic coughing.

Storm damage may also include damaged water lines and plumbing leaks. Of course, these will also lead to water damage but the leaks and burst pipes have to be attended to first before doing something about the water damage. Storm damage experts will ensure that the water source is shut off first and then work on the damaged pipes. More information about K Simon Construction can be gleaned from their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/k.simon.construction.

K Simon Construction has storm restoration experts and is a national general and roofing contractor, specializing in difficult projects, such as industrial, military, slate, tile, and metal roofs. Their experts are very knowledgeable on how to inspect and evaluate roof damage from storms and offer professional recommendations on storm restoration, whether repairs, maintenance, repairs or replacement is required. Furthermore, they can ensure quality workmanship and the use of high-performance products. They have adequate experience in storm restoration for various kinds of buildings, such as residential homes, apartments, churches, government offices, commercial buildings, retail stores, schools, and hospitals.

K Simon Construction is trusted, proven, and accredited. The company is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association and the National Slate Association. They have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and they have a CertainTeed Shingle Master certification, a HAAG inspector for commercial roofs certification, and a GAF weather stopper roofing contractor certification.

Homeowners and property owners who are interested in rapid-response storm damage repair and restoration in Pensacola and surrounding areas may want to check out the K Simon Construction website, or contact them on the phone or through email, or follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KSimonConstruction.

