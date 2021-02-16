Altus Strategies Plc: Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS, OTCQX: ALTUF) announces that it has issued 6,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence par value each ("Ordinary Shares") following the exercise of warrants at an exercise price of C$1.125 (approximately £0.64) per warrant for gross proceeds of C$6,750 (approximately £3,800).

The Company has made an application for the 6,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 08:00 a.m. on or around 19 February 2021, and the Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares already in issue. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrant of C$6,750 (approximately £3,800) will be used for working capital purposes.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the Ordinary Shares, Altus will have 70,097,601 Ordinary Shares in issue, which will also represent the total number of voting rights in the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal-focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule, and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this announcement, and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

