The "Europe Tonic Water Market By Flavor (Plain and Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Off-trade, On-trade and Online Retail), By Packaging Form (Cans and Bottles), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Tonic Water Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Tonic water is broadly consumed as a healthy beverage across the world attributable to the presence of quinine substance, which is a medicine used to treat malaria and babesiosis. This tonic water contains 83 mg of quinine for each liter with superb medicinal impacts. Manufacturers in the market are offering a wide scope of items with added sugars and flavors. These therapeutic benefits related to tonic water are additionally boosting the item's demand on a worldwide level.

In the course of recent years, consumer's inclination has moved towards gin, vodka, and different other famous cocktails. Tonic water gives a bitter and flavored edge to these spirits and cocktails. By and large, the majority of the recipes have a 1:1 to 1:3 tonic water to gin ratio. These customer patterns are foreseen to fuel the market on a worldwide level over the forecast period.

Such item forms are able for brilliant medicinal properties and assist in treating malaria and babesiosis. These therapeutic properties are additionally boosting the demand for the item and are expected to foresee a high development rate over the forecast period.

Numerous market players are concentrating on launching tonic water items that are more different regarding flavor, texture, pricing, and packaging. It even contains various ingredients and calorie content. An expanding number of consumers today concentrate on wellbeing by decreasing complete calorie consumption, attributable to which unsweetened variations of tonic water are arising in retail stores. This has prompted increasing adoption of tonic water and is anticipated to keep up during the forecast period. Likewise, rising disposable income, urbanization are other variables anticipated to boost the market.

Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Plain and Flavored. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Off-trade, On-trade and Online Retail. Based on Packaging Form, the market is segmented into Cans and Bottles. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)

The Coca Cola Company

Monster Beverage Corporation (Hansen Beverage)

Fever-Tree Drinks PLC

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

PepsiCo, Inc. (Soda Stream International Ltd.)

Q-Tonic, LLC

Zevia, LLC

Fentimans Ltd.

Britvic PLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Tonic Water Market

Chapter 4. Europe Tonic Water Market by Flavor

4.1 Europe Plain Tonic Water Market by Country

4.2 Europe Flavored Tonic Water Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Tonic Water Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Europe Off-trade Tonic Water Market by Country

5.2 Europe On-trade Tonic Water Market by Country

5.3 Europe Online Retail Tonic Water Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Tonic Water Market by Packaging Form

6.1 Europe Cans Market by Country

6.2 Europe Bottles Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Tonic Water Market by Country

7.1 Germany Tonic Water Market

7.1.1 Germany Tonic Water Market by Flavor

7.1.2 Germany Tonic Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3 Germany Tonic Water Market by Packaging Form

7.2 UK Tonic Water Market

7.3 France Tonic Water Market

7.4 Russia Tonic Water Market

7.5 Spain Tonic Water Market

7.6 Italy Tonic Water Market

7.7 Rest of Europe Tonic Water Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

