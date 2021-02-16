DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI)
Net Asset Value(s)
16-Feb-2021

The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 31st January 2021 was:

EX INCOME 101.22p*
CUM INCOME 102.19p*

* the net asset values per ordinary share are not adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.95p declared on 28th January 2021 and due to be paid on 26th February 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5th February 2021. The ex-dividend date was 4th February 2021.

For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

