Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung - Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.02.2021 | 18:52
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Feb-2021 / 17:18 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
  M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
Net Asset Value(s) 
 The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for 
arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Kerry Higgins of Link Company Matters 
Limited, Company Secretary. 
The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 31st 
January 2021 was: 
 
EX INCOME         101.22p* 
 
CUM INCOME     102.19p* 
 
Date: 16th February 2021 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
* the net asset values per ordinary share are not adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.95p declared on 28th 
January 2021 and due to be paid on 26th February 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5th February 
2021. The ex-dividend date was 4th February 2021. 
For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust 
 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   93692 
EQS News ID:    1168823 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.