Pam Klim Offers Nutrition Health Fitness Coaching

BETTENDORF, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle with Pam Klim offers coaching and leadership with regards to personalized nutrition, weight loss, nutrition and fitness DNA testing, increasing and maintaining optimal health, and increasing training performance. She coaches people on how to remain fit and fabulous, which means losing weight and then maintaining a healthy weight. She teaches people on how to have a sustainable and healthy lifestyle through proper nutrition, fitness, supplementation, quality sleep, and stress management. More about Pam Klim and her coaching services can be gleaned from her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FitAndFabulousLifestyleWithPamKlim.

Pam Klim says, "I would like to invite everyone who want to be fit and fabulous at any age to join me in my lifestyle journey. Having a healthy lifestyle that is sustainable is our goal and this can only be made possible by having the proper mindset. With this mindset, you will feel encouraged, focused, and energized."

Pam believes that having the proper mindset for a healthy lifestyle means controlling those things that a person has the power to control. In fact, there are six things that people have power over and can influence their mindset. These are what people watch; what people read; what people listen to; who are their friends; how people talk to themselves; and what people visualize as their future.

Once the proper mindset is achieved, it is time to follow the coaching provided by Pam Klim on nutrition, exercise, supplementation, getting quality sleep, and managing stress. Food is necessary to sustain the body, or else it will not get the necessary nutrients that the body needs.

Food is composed of macronutrients, such as protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Proteins provide the building blocks for muscles, bones, and tissues. Carbohydrates and fats are for providing the body with the energy that it needs. Micronutrients also need to be obtained from food, such as vitamins and minerals, including phytochemicals. While these don't provide calories, they are essential to make sure that the body will be operating optimally. The problem is that there is such a wide a variety of foods that a coach like Pam Klim is needed to make sure that one is consuming the right kinds of foods to get optimum nutrition.

Sometimes, people are unable to get enough of the necessary nutrients from the food they consume. That is why supplementation may be required and, once again, people need someone to guide them on the proper supplements that they need.

Next is moderate to vigorous exercise and taking the necessary rest. Exercise is necessary not just to burn calories but also to keep the muscles and bones functioning properly. Muscles that are not used will gradually deteriorate and become smaller and weaker. Exercise keeps the muscles strong, and aerobic exercise will contribute to a person's cardiorespiratory fitness. It strengthens the heart and improves the body's oxygen consumption. Meanwhile, anaerobic exercises promote endurance, strength, power, and speed, and increase the person's metabolic rate, which in turn makes it easier to burn calories.

What some people often neglect is having good quality sleep. Having poor sleep quality can affect a person's health. One negative impact of poor quality sleep is feeling hungry more often, which can cause people to eat more, especially junk food, resulting in weight gain. Not having a good sleep can lead to stress, and this leads to another important daily habit, which is managing stress.

Effective stress management can help a person be healthier, happier, and more productive. Constant stress can cause the body to release stress hormones that cause the heart to race, the breath to quicken, and the muscles to tense. This is an important defense mechanism of the body when there is a threat. But experiencing chronic stress will cause these hormones to be release on a regular basis, which has serious consequences on health. With proper coaching, people can properly manage stress and avoid health problems.

