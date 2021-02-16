Genuine Property Management: Orange County Property Management Company Announces a New Hire

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Orange County-based Genuine Property Management has just announced that they have hired a new property manager. This person will be filling one of their important property management roles. They stated that this new hire, Madison Watrous, brings an impressive set of educational, work, and extracurricular credentials to this position. The company likes to announce these hires to show those that use their services how dedicated they are to taking the necessary steps to be the best Costa Mesa area property management company.

Marcel Ford, the owner of Genuine Property Management, says, "The management team here at Genuine Property Management can sit down for weeks and come up with great operating procedures and customer relations plans but none of that will matter if we don't have the right people in place to carry them out. That's why we take the necessary time when we hire someone to make sure that we add a person that will nicely complement what we already have in place. We feel we have accomplished that and more with the hiring of the new property manager who has just come on board with us."

Ford went on to talk about how they like to add experienced help and the new property manager hire has that covered. Madison spent the last six years working in similarly fast-paced environments. There she showed strong interpersonal and communication skills along with the ability to handle multiple tasks efficiently and accurately. As the new property manager, Madison is also a certified transaction coordinator and looks to improve her resume even further by pursuing a real estate license. Marcel continued by saying that she had the title of Transaction Coordinator - Property Manager at another area property management company from June 2020 - January 2021. She also handled all contracts and related paperwork by doing transactions on both the buying and selling sides of the business. Ford says that perhaps her most important role was making sure that these transactions proceeded smoothly, and the files were complete. Her extensive experience using Microsoft Excel, and our property management platform AppFolio, will also be an asset when it comes to the many tasks that are associated with this new position.

Ford says the new property manager's educational background should also benefit her greatly as she goes about doing her job. She is a graduate of the reputable University of California, Irvine, and earned her Bachelor's in Social Ecology degree in 2016. Notable extracurriculars include being a 4-year Division I varsity athlete in tennis. An endeavor that took 20+ hours per week in addition to a full-time student standing. This demonstrates a large amount of commitment and responsibility towards fellow teammates and coaches through genuine respect and dedication. This new hire also shows signs that indicate she will be an excellent organizer, team player, communicator, and time manager.

Marcel Ford says that putting the right people in positions that need to be filled will lead to more glowing reviews such as this one where landlord Mr. Thomas states: "Marcel goes above and beyond what your typical management company offers, I think primarily it's just because he's a good person, but his attention to service and follow-through is what really matters. He has helped us out tremendously before we even signed up with them by giving us many great recommendations to make sure our property is primed for long-term rental and that our financial asset is protected. Heaps of praise! Thank you, Marcel! Looking forward to the new year."

Ford mentioned that in addition to having great people working with them, Genuine Property Management also offers its tenants access to their 24-hour maintenance repair hotline. Landlords can also benefit from Genuine Property Management's unique month to month agreements and 60-day money-back guarantee. He added that he and his staff are always happy to speak with a landlord or prospective tenant about their property management needs. Those interested can call or fill out the contact form on the company website.

