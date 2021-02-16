Clean Group: Tailored Cleaning Protocols the Key to Office Cleaning Sydney Company's Success

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Clean Group is an experienced Sydney-based commercial cleaning company that often gets rave reviews for its office cleaning services. The company gives much of the credit for this to the fact that they tailor their cleaning protocols to meet each of their business client's specific cleaning needs. They prefer to do this because they learned a long time ago that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to office cleaning. When they combine these business-specific office cleaning protocols with their 20-years of expertise and advanced cleaning methods, they state it leads to unmatched levels of customer satisfaction.

A company representative, Stephen Matthews, says, "We are a company that prides itself on always giving our best effort when it comes to doing office cleaning for our clients. One of the ways we can do this is by modifying our office cleaning steps to best meet each of our client's stated cleaning priorities. That helps us to determine which of our experienced crews we should assign to clean that business's offices and what cleaning methods are best suited for their needs."

Matthews continued by saying that although they will give estimates for their services over the phone, they feel all of their office cleaning jobs should start with a free on-site commercial cleaning assessment. That's the best way to come up with an office cleaning plan for a company that works and nicely fits their budget. He says this is something that they have been doing successfully for many years at Clean Group Sydney. It also gives them a chance to go over with the customer the numerous types of office cleaning solutions that they offer. The company representative gave as an example that many businesses do not realize that they are very proficient when it comes to doing deep floor, rug, and carpet cleaning. Once a business discovers these are services that they offer, a company may then ask for this service to be automatically scheduled to be done every 3 or 4 months as part of their office cleaning routine. He mentioned that this will then take that business's office cleaning level to a much higher one. It also tends to leave their clients much more satisfied with their services.

The company representative says once a company's office cleaning protocols have been established during a free on-site commercial cleaning assessment, then it's time for their experienced crews to work their cleaning magic. He stated that all of their crews are led by veteran office cleaning professionals and each crew member has to undergo many hours of on-the-job training before being allowed to work independently on an office cleaning crew. Clean Group Sydney also provides their office cleaning crews with the best available equipment and they prefer to use only environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions that don't solve one problem by creating another. Their crew members are also well-aware of the steps it takes to keep an office safe and secure as they go about their cleaning duties.

Matthews also mentioned that they realize these are unprecedented times when it comes to cleaning because of the ongoing pandemic. That's why they do such things as color-code their equipment to avoid cross-contamination and offer extreme virus eliminating cleaning measures such as their Covid-19 Disinfection and Protection Shield which kills up to 99.9% of germs for up to 30 Days. The company representative emphasized that once they meet with a client to determine what office cleaning protocols to put in place, they are so sure they can satisfy that client that they will offer a 100% guarantee on that.

Those seeking more information on the Office cleaning Sydney services this company offers can contact them by phone, email, or by filling out the form found on their website. In addition to office cleaning, they are also known to be very proficient when it comes to cleaning schools, public buildings, gyms, childcare centers, all size medical facilities, and commercial strata area.

For more information about Clean Group Sydney, contact the company here:

Clean Group Sydney

Stephen Matthews

+61288598938

sales@cleangroup.email

50 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

SOURCE: Clean Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630056/Tailored-Cleaning-Protocols-the-Key-to-Office-Cleaning-Sydney-Companys-Success