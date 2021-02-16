Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers Heating & Furnace Installation and Repair in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC is pleased to announced that they are providing heating and furnace installation and repair services in the Quad Cities of Bettendorf and Davenport in Iowa, and Rock Island and Moline in Illinois, and neighboring areas. Since it has been a long and very cold winter, heating is vital to ensure a warm and comfortable home. Visitors to their website may also want to check out their "Deal of the Month," which is available for the month of February. And for those who are planning to replace their heating equipment, they offer free estimates for furnace replacement. More information about their heating services can be gleaned from https://www.callnw.com/heating.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, says, "Our knowledgeable technicians have experience with all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces, including oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal and more. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival."

They offer a 24-hour service to ensure that those who encounter unexpected problems with their furnace or heating equipment can contact Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC at any time of the day. They offer all kinds of heating services, such as: furnace repair & installation; humidifier installation; boiler repair & installation; annual heating system check; geothermal systems; steam heat; humidification; mini-splits (ductless); high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; geothermal systems; high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; steam heat; hot water heat; and zoning maintenance agreement that includes annual system check.

Meanwhile, they recommend that homeowners and other property owners use their furnace preventative maintenance plans. This is because preventative maintenance offers different kinds of benefits, including prolonging the life of the furnace and heating equipment. They offer service partner agreements include a yearly furnace check and service partners are not charged after hours or weekend fees. There is also an option where all heating, plumbing, and cooling maintenance programs can be combined. They also offer affordable financing deals to ensure that the cost of their services can fit people's budgets.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also provides plumbing services, offering solutions to various issues, such as leaky pipes, misbehaving toilets, clogged drains, and backed up showers. They provide a 24-hour service for plumbing problems and they offer their White Glove Guarantee that assures customers that the technicians will leave the home as clean as it was before they arrived. More about their plumbing services can be learned from https://www.callnw.com/plumbing. Plumbing services for residential homes include: drain cleaning; waste piping; water heater repair & installation; toilets; fixture replacements; showers and bathtubs; sump pumps and battery backup systems; camera inspection; sinks; remote monitoring and flood alarms; leaks; on demand (tankless) water heaters; backflow preventers; remote monitoring and alarms for flooding; camera inspection; garbage disposals; water service and water mains; sump pump and battery backup systems; waste piping; and maintenance agreement that includes annual plumbing inspection.

They also offer air conditioning installation or repair, including 24-hour emergency services. They have experienced and qualified air conditioning technicians who are not just skilled in replacing old broken AC equipment but also in repairing those AC units that can still be repaired. Their cooling services include: air conditioner repair & installation; air purification & air quality systems; mini-split ductless cooling; annual AC system check; mini-splits (ductless cooling); zoning; thermostat installation; thermostat repair and maintenance; whole house humidification; and service partner agreements.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC was established in 1923, which means that it has several decades of experience. It has grown into one of the most trusted residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services provider for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. The company is an honored member of the Nexstar Network, which is a group of HVAC industry leaders.

Homeowners and other property owners who are looking for heating & furnace installation and repair may want to check out the Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC website at https://www.callnw.com, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807

SOURCE: Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630055/Northwest-Plumbing-Heating-AC-Offers-Heating-Furnace-Installation-and-Repair-in-the-Quad-Cities