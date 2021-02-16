Esteemed Entrepreneur Brian Mingham Featured on Industry Elites Podcast

The founder and CEO of CFSI Loan Management (CFSI), Brian Mingham, was recently interviewed by a popular podcast, Industry Elites. In his interview, he discusses home renovations and overcoming challenges as a result of COVID-19

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Brian Mingham is pleased to announce his recent interview with Industry Elites - a prominent business podcast that features qualified experts from a myriad of professional backgrounds in hopes of sharing new ideas and providing readers with exclusive business insight.

Since Brian Mingham founded CFSI in 2012, he has transformed his company into one of the nation's leading construction risk mitigation firms, as evidenced by an ever-growing roster of satisfied clientele.

CFSI's main objective is to help lenders minimize construction loan risk on residential, commercial, and multi-family properties. Their customer-focused approach means clients can concentrate on loan origination while CFSI manages the construction project from start to finish, including project feasibility, qualifying contractors, and budget planning.

As the CEO of CFSI, Brian Mingham is responsible for the firm's overall strategy, reporting, and general management. However, this past year has thrown significantly more challenges Mingham's way.

In his Industry Elites interview, Mingham discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected CFSI's operations, from construction stoppages, to his employees working from home and discovering new ways to generate revenue.

While digital transformation has played a critical role in allowing his firm to remain operational, Brian Mingham explains how an open mindset and quick thinking has helped the company respond to changes better than he thought possible.

Although CFSI's strategic response has been the product of necessity, Mingham believes some of these changes have potential beyond the pandemic. For instance, Mingham notes that nearly 50 of his employees would like to continue working remotely post-COVID-19.

The global crisis also has people spending more time inside their homes than ever before. Consequently, Mingham discusses how a growing number of homeowners are looking to revamp their residences, from bigger kitchens to new office spaces, larger backyards, and more.

Fortunately, CFSI also helps consumers manage construction risk by identifying the best contractors and ensuring the bid is reasonable and incorporates everything the client wants.

If you want to learn more about CFSI Loan Management's services, please visit their website here.

Are you interested in more expert tips from Brian Mingham? You can listen to his full interview with Industry Elites here.

About

In 2009, Brian Mingham worked at JP Morgan Chase, a multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, in their bulk servicing acquisitions group. Unfortunately, due to the on-going recession, the department Mingham worked in was shut down. Although he never gave entrepreneurship much thought, Mingham and one other partner decided to start a property preservation company to help banks manage their default real estate portfolios. After experiencing success, Mingham formed several other firms, including a construction company and asset management firm.

Today, Brian Mingham is the CEO and founder of CFSI Loan Management. His company helps lenders reduce their construction loan risk by protecting clients' interests and managing construction projects. Over the years, Mingham has consistently proven his ability to capitalize on market opportunities and drive profits, which is demonstrated by the success of CFSI.

