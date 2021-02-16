Report Banana: The Cloud Computing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.93% During 2017-2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the cloud computing market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the cloud computing market is valued at $209.9 billion in 2016; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.93% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

The major driver for this industry is the cost-effectiveness. This services of cloud computing helps a various organization to save up to one-third of their annual operations costs. Also, the rising number of SMEs will bolster the use of cloud services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Prominent players profiled in this report include Google Inc., Yahoo Inc., CISCO Systems, Hewlett Packard, IBM Co., Dell Inc., Akamai Technologies, VM Ware, etc.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the cloud computing market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, service, deployment model, organization, end user, and regions

Historical and forecast size of the cloud computing market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the cloud computing market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

To read more about this market please click on https://www.reportbanana.com/global-cloud-computing-market-size-study,-by-servi-rpt11047.aspx.

About Report Banana

Report Banana provides syndicated as well as customized market research reports from various market research companies around the globe. Our product offerings register presence in most of the verticals such as aerospace, automotive, chemical, construction, consumer, E&E, medical, and service industries. For further information, visit www.reportbanana.com

