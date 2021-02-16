Report Banana: The Wearable Sensors Market is Expected to Reach $1,654 Million by 2022 with CAGR of 30.14%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the wearable sensors market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the wearable sensors market is expected to grow from $ 189.4 million in 2015 to USD 1,654.0 million by 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.14% during the forecast period. Market for wristwear application expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period.

The growth of wearable sensors market is driven by the increasing advancement toward smaller, smarter, and cheaper sensors, miniaturization trend in sensors, and mounting benefits of wearable devices in the healthcare sector.

Some of the major devices that are considered under the wristwear application are wristwear bands and bracelets. For wristwear application, healthcare vertical is one of the major sectors because of applications such as fitness monitoring and GPS tracking among others. In the consumer goods vertical, smartphones and tablets are among the major devices that support the smooth functioning of wristwear devices for navigation and position detection applications. Moreover, wristwear devices are widely used by sports, healthcare, and fitness enthusiasts.

Prominent players profiled in this report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TE Connectivity Ltd. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Knowles Electronics, LLC. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), InvenSense, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) etc.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the wearable sensors market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, application ,vertical, and geography

Historical and forecast size of the wearable sensors market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the wearable sensors market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

