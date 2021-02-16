Report Banana: The Regenerative Medicine Market is Expected to Reach $39,325 Million by 2023 with CAGR of 32.2%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the regenerative medicine market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the regenerative medicine market is expected to grow from $5,444 million in 2016, to $39,325 million by 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.

Regenerative medicines repair, replace, and regenerate tissues and organs affected due to injury, disease, or natural ageing process. These medicines help restore the functionality of cells & tissues and are applicable in numerous degenerative disorders such as dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. Researchers focus on developing technologies based on biologics, genes, somatic as well as stem cells. Stem cells are capable of proliferation and differentiation and hence, are critical in this field.

The major factors that boost the market growth include technological advancements in tissue and organ regeneration, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, prominent potential of nanotechnology, and emergence of stem cell technology. In addition, rise in degenerative diseases and shortage of organs for transplantation are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, utilization of nanomaterials in wound care, drug delivery, and immunomodulation has opened numerous growth avenues for the regenerative medicines market. However, stringent regulatory barriers and high cost of the treatment are likely to hinder the market growth.

Prominent players profiled in this report include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Athersys, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart, Inc.), Organogenesis, Inc. (Advanced Biohealing), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Acelity Holdings, Inc., Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.), CryoLife, Inc., etc.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the regenerative medicine market

Market segment analysis at different level such as product type, material, application, and geography

Historical and forecast size of the regenerative medicine market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the regenerative medicine market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

