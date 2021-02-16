Johnson & Johnson Announces Submission of European Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application to the EMA for its Investigational Single-Shot Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced that Janssen-Cilag International N.V., has submitted a conditional Marketing Authorisation Application (cMAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking authorisation for its investigational single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial.

"Throughout Europe, there remains an urgent need for additional COVID-19 vaccines, and today's submission is a significant step forward in ensuring the European Union has another option to help reduce the impact the pandemic has had in Europe and around the world," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. "We stand ready to begin distributing our vaccine within the European Union in the second quarter of 2021."

Once a conditional Marketing Authorisation has been granted, the Company must fulfill specific obligations within defined timelines, including the supply of additional data.

The Company announced in December it had initiated a rolling submission with the EMA for its investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, enabling the EMA to review data as they become available. In addition, rolling submissions for the investigational single-dose COVID-19 vaccine have been initiated in several countries worldwide and with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Company filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States on February 4, 2021.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Information

The Janssen investigational vaccine is compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels. If authorized, Janssen's investigational single-dose vaccine is estimated to remain stable for two years at -20°C (-4°F), at least three months of which can be stored in most standard refrigerators at temperatures of 2°-8°C (36°F-46°F).

Janssen's Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine

The Janssen investigational COVID-19 vaccine leverages the Company's AdVac vaccine platform, which was also used to develop and manufacture Janssen's European Commission-approved Ebola vaccine regimen and construct its investigational Zika, RSV, and HIV vaccines.

Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Study Design

The Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in adults 18 years old and older. The study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Janssen investigational vaccine in protecting against both moderate and severe COVID-19 disease, with assessment of efficacy as of day 14 and as of day 28 as co-primary endpoints.

The trial, conducted in eight countries across three continents, includes a diverse and broad population.

For more information on the Company's multi-pronged approach to helping combat the pandemic, visit: www.jnj.com/coronavirus.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at @JanssenGlobal.

