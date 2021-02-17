Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0WJ ISIN: CA13683D1087 Ticker-Symbol: 4K9 
Tradegate
16.02.21
21:24 Uhr
0,190 Euro
-0,026
-12,04 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANAFARMA HEMP PRODUCTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANAFARMA HEMP PRODUCTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1600,19016.02.
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2021 | 00:08
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Resumption of Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") announces that the Company received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange that the common shares of the Company resumed trading today, February 16, 2021 at 1:45 pm EST, following the Company's receipt of an order by the British Columbia Securities Commission revoking its failure to file cease trade order on February 5, 2021.

The Company appreciates and thanks its shareholders and interested parties for their patience while this process was being completed.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

For further information, please contact:

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.
David Lonsdale
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + (214) 704-7942
Email: david@canafarmacorp.com

SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630105/CanaFarma-Hemp-Products-Corp-Announces-Resumption-of-Trading

CANAFARMA HEMP PRODUCTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.