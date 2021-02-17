CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Resumption of Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") announces that the Company received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange that the common shares of the Company resumed trading today, February 16, 2021 at 1:45 pm EST, following the Company's receipt of an order by the British Columbia Securities Commission revoking its failure to file cease trade order on February 5, 2021.

The Company appreciates and thanks its shareholders and interested parties for their patience while this process was being completed.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

