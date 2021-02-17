Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") intends to release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after the close of the market.

The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11085.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call".

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: investors@trican.ca

Robert Skilnick

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: investors@trican.ca

Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74632