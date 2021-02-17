Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is pleased to welcome Mr. Ian Mor Macdonald, CA/CPA, M.B.A. to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Macdonald is a Founder and Managing Director of Tricapital Solutions Inc., a boutique merchant bank and consultancy firm providing strategic business development and capital markets advice to mid-sized private and public companies. Mr. Macdonald and Tricapital have raised over $500 million in capital for client companies and have restructured, bought, sold and co-invested behind dozens of companies. Prior to starting Tricapital Solutions, Mr. Macdonald worked in senior roles at both Bacardi International and PwC.

"We're very pleased to welcome Ian to the Board of Directors," said Geoff Simonett, Chair of BluMetric's Board of Directors. "His deep understanding and experience in corporate finance is complementary to our existing strengths and brings to BluMetric capabilities aligned with our growth strategy."

Mr. Macdonald is past Chair of the Board of Empire Industries Limited, a TSX-listed company, past Chair of the Canadian Professional Sales Association and is currently Chair of MI Petro (Services) Inc, a construction and service company. He is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Ontario, a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, and a past member of the Restructuring Association of Canada and the Venture Capital Association of Canada.

"Ian brings very strong credentials in corporate strategy and finance and a track record of delivering strategic support to businesses like ours," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "I'm looking forward to working with him and the rest of the Board to continue to grow the Company and deliver value to our shareholders."

In conjunction with Mr. Macdonald's appointment to the Board, he was granted options for 60,000 common shares, pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy. The options are granted effective February 16, 2021, vest over three years and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.34 per share for five years.

Mr. Ian Mor Macdonald joins BluMetric's dedicated Board members Geoff Simonett, BComm. (Chair), Ian Murray Macdonald, M.Sc., P.Geo., EP (CEA), Jane Pagel, M.Sc., ICD.D., Jeffrey W. Talley, Ph.D., P.E., BCEE, D.WRE and Scott A. MacFabe, PHg, PG (CEO).

Mr. Macdonald's appointment is subject to TSX-V approval.

