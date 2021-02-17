Vanderhoof, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - The Family run operation at Forever Green announced today it has been selected by Laumetris as the European company's first North American hemp product dealer, bringing specialized harvesting equipment to Canadian and U.S. farmers. The international collaboration will help further hemp production throughout North America as Laumetris adds affordable equipment options for independent farmers and increased access to parts and maintenance support.

"Laumetris understands the requirements to deliver economically viable solutions to support the demands of the growing hemp industry. This is based on listening to hemp growers sharing what they need in order to do a better job in their operations," said Peter Düshop, Co-founder, Forever Green. "Growing hemp is still a niche sector in North America and currently there is very limited access to specialized cutting machinery on the market."

Lithuanian agricultural machinery manufacturer Laumetris was founded in 1993 with a focus on manufacturing small agriculture machinery, including ploughs and cultivators. The company expanded to provide award-winning tillage, transportation and spraying equipment worldwide. Today, Laumetris also engineers and manufactures specific machinery for hemp farming, including the Fiber Hemp Cutter KP-4 and K-15 Hemp Harvesting System.

"Collaborating with Forever Green as a sales partner and dealer was a natural fit given their experience with hemp in Canada," said Taurius Putna, Export Executive, Laumetris. "We appreciate Forever Green's vertically integrated approach to the hemp supply chain and their hands-on experience in field preparation of hemp to meet the needs of processing mills."

Two KP-4 Hemp cutters working in tandem - www.hempcutter.com

The KP-4 is a specially designed hemp harvester that operates at extremely high speeds of up to 20 km/hr, producing higher productivity rates. The KP-4 works with four combine style sickle bar cutters and cuts the hemp stalks by 4 floors every 24 inches. Stems of this length are generally preferred by hemp fiber processing companies. Watch it in action: www.hempcutter.com.

"We have a number of years of experience with growing, harvesting and decorticating industrial hemp. Access to reliable equipment has always been a challenge," said Düshop. "To support the growth and success of the industry, we need more efficient, faster and more adaptable machinery. We are excited to support the growth of our industry by offering some of these machines to farmers across North America."

About Forever Green

Forever Green comes from a second-generation family farm operation located in the center of British Columbia, in the town of Vanderhoof. The surrounding area known as the Bulkley Valley is primarily a forestry, mining and agricultural fueled community. After testing crop conditions in the north to see if industrial hemp was a viable crop for the area, Forever Green is a growing leader in hemp processing and farming in British Columbia.

Media Contacts:

Peter Düshop | 250-567-5673 | getforevergreen@gmail.com

Taurius Putna | +370 347 42390 | taurius@laumetris.lt

