Another Deal for Goldstreet Partners Bringing The Hampton Social a Popular Restaurant Concept from Parker Restaurant Group to Orlando, FL

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Goldstreet Partners continues to bring some of the most successful concepts and restaurant deals across the coast. Known for its playful and modern nautical concept, The Hampton Social is bringing its coastal-inspired cuisine and "rosé all day" lifestyle to Orlando, Florida when the new restaurant opens its doors to the public on Thursday, February 18 2021. Located at Pointe Orlando, on I-Drive by the Convention Center, The Hampton Social will drop anchor at a massive 10,000 sq. ft. restaurant space, complete with an indoor dining room, expansive outdoor patio and full private dining room.

Brought to life by Chicago-based hospitality brand Parker Restaurant Group, this new location marks the eighth restaurant in The Hampton Social portfolio. Known for its lively dining experiences that seamlessly transition from day-to-night, The Hampton Social features exceptional food, cocktails and live music in a beautifully-designed atmosphere.

We are thrilled to bring The Hampton Social experience to the dynamic city of Orlando, said Brad Parker, Founder & CEO of Parker Restaurant Group. From our culinary delights and handcrafted cocktails to the inviting decor and spacious indoor-outdoor dining spaces, there's truly something for everyone. We look forward to joining the Orlando community and offering a new, social destination for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

When it comes to bringing in mega tenants, Goldstreet Partners continues to deliver by enabling brands and transforming places with an insight-led strategy to drive demand and maximize value.

Keith Rogers, of Restaurant Development Advisors who is one of Goldstreet Partners best National expansion resources commented, "Hampton Social brings in the kind of guests most developers and retailers would like to have come to their development. Brad Parker has created a brand that resonates with both men and women in all generations and is destined to become the next lifestyle brand everyone wants to frequent."

Keith Rogers has successfully launched multiple restaurant expansions in 23 states from coast to coast for the last 20 years. He is respected by industry leaders and Landlords alike.

CEO, David Goldberg commented, "Congratulations to Brad Parker and the Parker Restaurant team on a successful expansion! We look forward to finding new sites to bring The Hampton Social to yet another city near you."

About Goldstreet Partners:

Goldstreet is a full-service real estate company that focuses on the retail sector. They specialize in hospitality and lifestyle projects and work with both tenants and landlords to expand brands and lease space. At Goldstreet Partners, they pride themselves on understanding the needs of landlords, retailers, and hospitality brands.

About Parker Restaurant Group:

Parker Restaurant Group is a hospitality company based in Chicago that conceptualizes, develops, manages and operates a portfolio of restaurants and lounges. In 2015, the group opened two venues in the River North neighborhood of Chicago: The Hampton Social, a coastally-inspired restaurant, and The Bassment, a speakeasy-style live music lounge. The Hampton Social has since expanded to eight locations throughout the country, including River North and Streeterville locations in Chicago, IL; Burr Ridge, IL; Skokie, IL; South Barrington, IL; Nashville, TN; Naples, FL; and the most recent outpost in Orlando, FL, opening February 2021. Parker Restaurant Group develops its concepts with the vision to create unique ambiances and service experiences merged with the key elements of dining, design and live music. For more information, visit parkerrestaurantgroup.com.

About The Hampton Social:

The Hampton Social is a coastal-inspired restaurant rooted in the Hamptons lifestyle with eight locations in the U.S. - two in Chicago, IL (River North and Streeterville); Burr Ridge, IL; Skokie, IL; South Barrington, IL; Nashville, TN; Naples, FL; and the most recent outpost in Orlando, FL, opening February 2021. The Hampton Social offers guests dishes that are meant to share and socialize, such as Maine-Style Lobster Roll; Shrimp Tacos; and the restaurant's SmashBurger. The Hampton Social's beverage program features a "Rosé All Day" selection of rosés, the brand's signature Hampton Frosé, and speciality cocktails, beers and zero-proof drinks. For more information about The Hampton Social, visit thehamptonsocial.com or follow along on Instagram @thehamptonsocial.

For more information about Goldstreet Partners, contact the company here:

Goldstreet Partners

David Goldberg

(847) 274-8504

info@goldstreetre.com

225 N Columbus Dr. Suite 100

Chicago, IL 60601

SOURCE: Goldstreet Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630169/Another-Deal-for-Goldstreet-Partners-Bringing-The-Hampton-Social-a-Popular-Restaurant-Concept-from-Parker-Restaurant-Group-to-Orlando-FL