Karen Daly-Gherabi, prominent social impact, international business and leadership expert, joins Boyden to help build a better society

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, welcomes Karen Daly-Gherabi to its partnership in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006228/en/

Karen Daly-Gherabi, prominent social impact, international business and leadership expert, joins Boyden to help build a better society (Photo: Business Wire)

Karen joins Boyden's global social impact practice, providing executive search and leadership consulting to clients in education, not-for-profit and the public sector. She has a strong track record following 35 years' experience as a senior executive and external consultant in the private and public sectors, including government and global charitable organisations.

Karen was previously Managing Director and Board Director with a consultancy delivering international training and development to help organisations embrace and create diverse talent for the future. She has had multiple leadership positions focusing on higher education, internationalisation, women's empowerment and socio-economic mobility. Karen's passion for people development ran through her career, and as a Major in the British Army instructed at Sandhurst, in addition to being spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

"Leaders need to disrupt themselves and empower people to achieve mission critical agility," commented Karen Daly-Gherabi, Partner, Boyden UK Ireland. "Exceptional sustainability and people leadership, diversity of thought, creativity and inclusivity are commercial imperatives. I look forward to helping clients achieve high performing teams, where individuals can excel, whilst creating inclusivity, power-charging better outcomes."

Nick Robeson, Managing Partner, Boyden UK Ireland, commented, "Karen's social impact experience is invaluable to organisations seeking to build a better society, including Boyden. We are delighted to welcome Karen and look forward to leveraging her exceptional experience in highly sensitive and nuanced settings."

As part of Boyden's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, the UK team is part of the firm's global campaign to DisruptTheNorm. Boyden UK is a partner to diversity, equity and inclusion champion, ALETO FOUNDATION.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006228/en/

Contacts:

Chris Swee

Global Head of Marketing

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com

Nick Robeson

Managing Partner, UK Ireland

T: 07710 102030

E: nick.robeson@boyden.com