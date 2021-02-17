The rapidly growing global marketing and technology company, Brand New Galaxy launches their Western European Operation in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The group's mission is to provide highly specialized and data optimized solutions in E-commerce, Creative Content Production, and Automation Performance Improvement from the Dutch capital. Award-winning global marketing and advertising leader, Frank Carvalho is driving the growth of the new operation as Managing Director.

"Our mission is growth. We are growing rapidly, because we are built to drive performance via highly specialized and data optimized solutions for our clients. We deliver growth by utilizing our unique digital offerings and our global network of companies specialized in E-commerce, Creative Content Production, and Automation Performance Improvement. We set up our new office in Amsterdam, because the Dutch capital is growing too, becoming the new commercial hub of Europe," says Frank Carvalho, Managing Director, Brand New Galaxy Amsterdam.

The award-winning Brand New Galaxy is a global provider of end-to-end E-commerce solutions and content production. The company offers several unique methodologies, including Robonauts Pictures E-commerce Real Feel, using production twists that makes online consumers' product experience comparable to a physical one. Another specialized solution is their FMCC Fast Moving Consumer Communications method that delivers a quick and scalable content production solution. Part of Brand New Galaxy's proprietary tools is Synthrone, a modular and flexible ecosystem of automated services for content storage, creation, localization, publishing, tracking, and reporting.

"Efficient management of the entire digital ecosystem is a priority for all businesses who are looking for ways to drive their solid growth in E-commerce. Therefore, as an end-to-end E-commerce player founded on global-to-local methodology we see closer cooperation with our customers in Western Europe as a must have. Our Amsterdam office is a natural consequence of building convenient hubs for well-developed clients and those who are at the early stage of their E-commerce journey," says Michal Glapinski, Chief Growth Officer responsible for international operations of Brand New Galaxy.

Galactic Growth

Brand New Galaxy has been growing rapidly in the last couple of years by opening new offices and acquiring new companies. Just in 2020 the group launched three offices on three continents, including the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Last year their workforce increased by almost 35 percent to more than 500 employees, with 80 percent of the professionals are working on global and regional levels. They supply global and local services to over 200 clients in 29 languages, from Fortune 500 companies to E-commerce players from small-to-medium-sized businesses. Brand New Galaxy is a three-time winner of the prestigious Press Magazine Awards.

Galactic Talent

Brand New Galaxy's new Western European operation has a truly global leader. Frank Carvalho, Managing Director has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising from all over the World, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Hungary and Australia. He is moving to Amsterdam from New York City, where he was the leader of Account Management in North America and a Global Businesses Director at Hogarth, part of WPP. Some other highlights of his multi-decade career include spending 15 years with the Publicis Groupe as Regional Client Services Director and European Business Lead on Samsung; and being the Senior Brand and Marketing Director at Vodafone in Czech Republic. He has extensive experience in the financial, professional services, pharmaceutical, tobacco, automotive, telecommunications and media sector. He is the winner of four Cannes Lions Awards.

About Brand New Galaxy

Brand New Galaxy is a fast-growing, independent holding of marketing and technology agencies. The privately-owned "independent marketing platform" was founded in Warsaw, Poland in 2017 and has grown to 500+ employees to date. Brand New Galaxy invests in innovative and dynamic ideas that thrive in a start-up environment and are scalable to compete with network agencies. Brand New Galaxy is a member of the MDC Global Affiliates program. Named "Debut of the Year 2018", "Success of the Year 2019", "Success of the Year 2020" BNG scores first places in a prestigious agency ranking by PRESS magazine.

Brand New Galaxy companies include:

Pathfinder 23 global E-commerce agency; Life on Mars beauty fashion production agency; Spacecamp global digital agency; Synthrone E-commerce automation and implementation platform; Voyager E-business delivery agency; New Gravity software direct-to- consumer house; Robonauts Pictures E-commerce production house; content26 Amazon content advertising, Man on the Moon HR Agency; BNG MEA Dubai based hub driving commerce in MEA region; Brand New Galaxy AMS Amsterdam based hub igniting growth for businesses in Western Europe.

