4basebio UK Societas - Admission to Trading on AIM and First Day of Dealings

Admission to Trading on AIM and First Day of Dealings

4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting its intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and DNA vaccines, is pleased to announce the admission of its ordinary shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. today, Wednesday 17 February 2021, under the ticker 4BB (ISIN GB00BLD8ZL39).

Upon Admission, the Company will have 12,317,473 ordinary shares in issue and a market capitalisation of approximately £14.5 million.

Heikki Lanckriet, Chief Executive Officer of 4basebio, commented:

"We are delighted to be admitted to AIM today. As a Cambridge based company with significant ambitions, we believe AIM is the ideal market to support our further development. We would also like to extend our thanks to our staff, advisors and shareholders who continue to support our ongoing growth strategy."

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP is acting as Nominated Adviser to the Company and finnCap is acting as Broker.

Company Highlights

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and gene delivery solutions.

The Company divested from 4basebio AG ("4bb AG"), a German company listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, following the disposal by 4bb AG (then named Expedeon AG) of its proteomics and immunology business to AIM-quoted Abcam plc in January 2020 for €120million. Following the disposal, 4bb AG retained its genomics business which owned and licensed certain intellectual property including its proprietary, patent-protected technology, TruePrime. This is the foundation for building the Company's synthetic DNA manufacturing business which 4bb AG transferred to the Company along with funding to continue the Company's development and investment.

On Admission, the Company will have cash reserves of approximately £14.4million which the Directors consider will provide sufficient working capital for the development and scale-up of the business to commercialisation.

The Company has a wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary, 4basebio S.L.U. ("4bb Spain") and a wholly-owned UK subsidiary, 4basebio UK Limited ("4bb UK") which in turn wholly-owns 4basebio Discovery Limited ("4bb Discovery").

4bb UK focuses on the DNA validation and scaling work required as a prerequisite to developing Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") grade DNA, suitable for use in gene therapies and DNA vaccines. It is expected that 4bb UK's operations will continue to expand as it becomes the Group's centre of large-scale production.

4bb Discovery was created as a particle and indication research and development arm of the Group with the intention of developing intellectual property around non-viral delivery platforms.

4bb Spain undertakes primary DNA synthesis research and is involved in the manufacture of enzymes used in the DNA manufacturing process as well as in other diagnostic and research applications.

The Admission Document can be found on 4basebio's website: www.4basebio.com

