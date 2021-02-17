SolarEdge e-Mobility will supply Fiat with full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the automaker's E-Ducato light commercial vehicle.From pv magazine USA SolarEdge e-Mobility has been selected by Fiat to supply full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the Italian automaker's new E-Ducato light commercial vehicle. SolarEdge's e-Mobility division is new for the company, having arrived with its 2019 acquisition of S.M.R.E Spa. Prior to the acquisition, S.M.R.E Spa had more than 15 years of experience developing end-to-end e-mobility solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles. ...

