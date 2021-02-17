Anzeige
WKN: A0M28W ISIN: SE0002133975 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2021
Systemair AB: Systemair Nomination Committee

Pressrelease 17 February 2021

At the annual meeting on 26 August 2020 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register on 31 January 2021.

We hereby announce that, after consultations with the company's three largest owners, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish its position in the nomination committee, the fourth largest owner Didner & Gerge Fonder has therefore been contacted and a Nomination Committee has been appointed, containing the following:

  • Gerald Engström (Chairman), Färna Invest AB
  • Ulrik Grönvall, Swedbank Robur Fonder
  • Henrik Didner, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, anders.ulff@systemair.se.

The annual meeting will be held on 26 August 2021, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:
Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 70 519 00 01
Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 222 440 13, +46 73 94 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 222 440 09, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.9 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and employs approximately 6,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 11 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies.

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_Systemair_NominationCommittee_2021_GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46c26717-35de-4b99-b14a-039c137ff813)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
