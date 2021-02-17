Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der CUM-Indikator heute angezeigt.



The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

IL0010829658 AU1 AUDIOCODES LTD.AMAYSIM AUSTRALIA LTD

