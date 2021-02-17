Promising medical drug against Covid-19 and flu viruses

A portfolio project of Xlife Sciences AG (XLS) is developing a promising drug candidate against SARS-CoV-2 as well as other flu viruses. The active ingredient inhibits the viral replication and acts against infection related inflammatory processes. It is already in use in humans.

Research Development is actively looking for Covid-19 therapies around the world. In this way, the aim is to focus on reducing viral replication in early stages and to treat inflammatory effects at a later stage.

The drug candidate developed by the portfolio project company of Xlife Sciences AG has shown that it can offer an alternative therapeutic approach in several phases of the disease, as it both reduces the viral load and inhibits inflammation in the body.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife is delighted about the latest results: "We are very confident that the medical drug can be used in various phases of Covid-19 due to its specific properties and are pleased to contribute to fighting the global pandemic". Baumann added that it can be assumed that the active principle can be transferred to other respiratory viruses as well. This is subject to further research.

According to Xlife, the drug candidate has efficiently reduced the viral load of lung cells infected with influenza in several cell experiments. Tests with SARS-CoV-2 pathogens have also shown a high level of effectiveness. In addition, various inflammatory processes in the body have been effectively combated. The active ingredient is already being used in humans.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

