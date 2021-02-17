Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2021 | 08:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: Trading will be suspended in Novaturas shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AB Novaturas shares (NTU1L, ISIN
code: LT0000131872) on 17 February, 2021. 

The trading is suspended on the request of the Issuer due to expected inside
information during the day. 

Trading will be resumed after the announcement of inside information.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 59
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.