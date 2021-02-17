Nasdaq Vilnius: Trading will be suspended in Novaturas shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AB Novaturas shares (NTU1L, ISIN code: LT0000131872) on 17 February, 2021. The trading is suspended on the request of the Issuer due to expected inside information during the day. Trading will be resumed after the announcement of inside information. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.